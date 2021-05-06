PepsiCo Appoints C.D. Glin as Vice President, Global Head of Philanthropy

In this role, Glin will be responsible for the daily management of the Foundation. He will also oversee the Foundation's strategic direction and continued focus on driving progress towards a more sustainable food system. In addition, he will lead global internal and external engagement around The PepsiCo Foundation's three core pillars: Nutrition, Water, and Economic Resilience.

"We are thrilled to welcome C.D. Glin to PepsiCo as we step up our efforts to deliver positive change for people and the planet," said Jon Banner. "C.D. is a highly respected leader in philanthropy and sustainable development with a global network in both developed and emerging markets. His expertise across food and nutritional security and good water stewardship will be an asset to PepsiCo, our Foundation, and all of the communities we serve."

Glin joins PepsiCo following an unprecedented year of giving in response to COVID-19. PepsiCo and the PepsiCo Foundation invested $71 million and worked with over 250 partners to bring food and other vital resources to more than 1,000 communities in over 60 countries most affected by the pandemic. The Foundation also catalyzed an additional $59 million from other donors and engaged 7,000 employees in over 40 countries to deliver 145 million nutritious meals to at-risk populations.

"I am proud and humbled to join PepsiCo's philanthropy team, which is renowned for its high-impact programs that tackle the challenges facing the global food system and supporting local communities," said C.D. Glin. "I look forward to building on my global experience in philanthropy at the food, energy, and water nexus to advance social impact initiatives in support of PepsiCo's Winning with Purpose strategy."

Glin currently serves as President and CEO of the U.S. African Development Foundation (USADF), an Africa-focused philanthropic organization established by Congress to invest grant capital, build capacity, and scale locally owned, sustainable solutions for underserved and agricultural-dependent populations. In that role, he leads strategy, operations, and strategic partnerships across 21 country offices and has awarded over $150 million in funding to more than 1,500 grassroots enterprises, non-profits, and community-based organizations. Prior to USADF, Glin was an Associate Director in Nairobi, Kenya, at The Rockefeller Foundation. While there, he led YieldWise, a $130 million effort to improve incomes and create jobs for smallholder farmers by reducing post-harvest crop loss and promoting sustainable sourcing in agriculture value chains.

Before The Rockefeller Foundation, Glin served as the first Director of Intergovernmental Affairs and Global Partnerships at the Peace Corps as an Obama Administration appointee. While at the Peace Corps, he designed and executed the agency's first Strategic Plan for Partnerships, generating and leveraging over $19.5 million in additional funding through agreements with federal agencies, international NGOs, corporations, and foundations. Earlier in his career, Glin was Vice President, Business Development at PYXERA Global, a non-profit development consulting firm, an independent economic development and community engagement consultant based in Lagos and Kano, Nigeria and served as one of the first Peace Corps Volunteers in South Africa.

Glin earned a BA from Howard University in Washington, DC; a Master's Certificate in Business Management from Freeman School of Business at Tulane University in New Orleans, LA; and a Master's level Diploma in Strategy and Innovation from the Said Business School at the University of Oxford in the UK. He also completed the Leadership for Senior Executives Program at Harvard Business School.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About The PepsiCo Foundation

Established in 1962, The PepsiCo Foundation, the philanthropic arm of PepsiCo, invests in the essential elements of a sustainable food system with a mission to support thriving communities. Working with non-profits and experts around the globe, we're focused on helping alleviate hunger, managing water and waste responsibly and supporting women as champions of nutrition from farm to family. We strive for tangible impact in the places where we live and work—collaborating with industry peers, local and international organizations, and our employees to affect large-scale change on the issues that matter to us and are of global importance. Learn more at https://www.pepsico.com/sustainability/philanthropy.

