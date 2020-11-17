PepsiCo Appoints Dr. Pietro Antonio Tataranni as Chief Medical Officer

PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today announced that Pietro Antonio Tataranni, MD has been named the company's global Chief Medical Officer. As Chief Medical Officer for PepsiCo, Dr. Tataranni will continue to oversee all aspects of the company's efforts to protect its global workforce, products and communities in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. He will also continue to lead PepsiCo's Life Sciences strategy and the R&D Fellows Program as its Executive Sponsor, reporting to René Lammers, EVP & Chief Science Officer.

"We are pleased to announce the appointment of Antonio as our Chief Medical Officer," said PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta. "Antonio has been a trusted scientific and health advisor to PepsiCo's global leadership team throughout the pandemic, and his counsel and leadership will continue to be vital as we navigate the course ahead."

Since joining PepsiCo in September 2018, Dr. Tataranni has served as Deputy Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President of Life Sciences where he drives the company's Nutrition Sciences, Sports Science and External Innovation strategies, providing the unique expertise to interpret, communicate and translate the science around physiology, diet and health to guide innovation and portfolio transformation. Dr. Tataranni also leads PepsiCo's scientific research agenda to build recommendations and a future roadmap to enable disruptive product innovations in line with PepsiCo's "Winning with Purpose" agenda. Before PepsiCo, Dr. Tataranni worked at Sanofi as a Senior Vice President and Head of Medical Affairs for the Diabetes and Cardiovascular Business Unit. Prior to Sanofi, he worked as a clinician, scientist, and physician at organizations including Merck and the National Institute of Health (NIH).

"I am thrilled to take on this expanded role at PepsiCo, which allows me to continue advancing our nutrition and bio-sciences work, as well as advise the company on key health, science and medical issues impacting our products, people and communities," said Dr. Tataranni. "PepsiCo has shown an unwavering dedication to taking actions grounded in science, and I look forward to continuing to work with the global leadership team in my new capacity."

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

Contact:

Carrie Ratner

[email protected]

SOURCE PepsiCo

Related Links

http://www.pepsico.com

