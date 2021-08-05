PepsiCo Elects Edith W. Cooper to Board of Directors

"We are pleased to welcome Edith as we continue to strengthen PepsiCo's Board with a diverse set of leaders," said PepsiCo Chairman and CEO, Ramon Laguarta. "Her strong background in building and attracting talent will serve PepsiCo well as we bring new capabilities to our team and advance our commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion. PepsiCo will also benefit from Edith's strong financial background through over 30 years of experience in management and sales leadership positions at top organizations."

Ms. Cooper co-founded Medley, a membership-based community for personal and professional growth, in 2020. Ms. Cooper also serves on the board of directors of several non-profit organizations, including the Museum of Modern Art, the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture and Mount Sinai Hospital.

"Edith will be a valued addition to our Board and we are thrilled to add her perspective and experience," said Robert Pohlad, chair of the Board's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. "Edith brings extensive corporate governance prowess and knowledge of the human resources field to our team and will be a powerful voice as we continue to invest to accelerate growth and deliver long-term shareholder value."

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

Cautionary Statement

Statements in this release that are "forward-looking statements" are based on currently available information, operating plans and projections about future events and trends. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties. For information on certain factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from our expectations, please see PepsiCo's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. PepsiCo undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

