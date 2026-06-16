PepsiCo Fleet Executive Joins YMX Logistics

Adam Buttgenbach joins the leading national yard logistics provider as Vice President of Fleet Strategy & Loss Prevention.

HENDERSON, Nev., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YMX Logistics, a leading national provider of integrated yard logistics for enterprise shippers, today announced that Adam Buttgenbach has joined the company as Vice President of Fleet Strategy & Loss Prevention.

Buttgenbach brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in logistics, procurement, maintenance, and operational transformation to YMX.

Adam Buttgenbach, Vice President of Fleet Strategy & Loss Prevention at YMX Logistics. YMX Logistics - National Yard Logistics Provider

Throughout his career, Adam has led large-scale fleet and equipment organizations with responsibility for more than 110,000 assets globally and billion-dollar capital investment portfolios. His expertise spans fleet strategy, asset lifecycle management, procurement, supplier partnerships, sustainability, electrification, alternative fuels, connected vehicle technologies, and operational excellence.

Prior to joining YMX Logistics, Adam served as Global Procurement Director, Fleet Transformation at PepsiCo, where he led enterprise fleet transformation initiatives across one of the world's largest commercial fleets. He previously held leadership roles with Custom Truck One Source and Brink's, driving fleet modernization, acquisition integrations, and operational improvements.

"Adam brings an exceptional combination of fleet expertise, procurement discipline, operational leadership, and transformation experience," said Erin Mitchell, COO of YMX Logistics. "As YMX continues to expand nationwide, fleet strategy and asset performance are critical to delivering safer, more efficient, and more sustainable operations for our customers. Adam's experience leading complex fleet organizations at enterprise scale, combined with his deep commitment to safety and operational excellence, makes him a tremendous addition to our leadership team."

"YMX Logistics is redefining what enterprise yard operations can become," said Buttgenbach. "The yard is a critical part of the supply chain, and the ability to align fleet strategy, technology, maintenance, safety, sustainability, and execution at scale creates a powerful opportunity for enterprise shippers across the country. I am excited to join YMX at such an important stage of growth and help advance the company's fleet strategy and loss prevention capabilities."

Adam holds a Master of Applied Science in Supply Chain Management from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business from California Polytechnic State University.

ABOUT YMX

YMX Logistics is trusted by the world's largest shippers and specializes in integrated yard logistics operations, spotting and shuttling services, trailer rentals, and yard management technology solutions. Through its Yard Operating System (YOS), YMX helps enterprise shippers improve visibility, execution, safety, sustainability, and operational performance across complex distribution and manufacturing networks. For more information, visit ymxlogistics.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

Mobile: (404) 421-8497

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE YMX Logistics