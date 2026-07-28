YMX Logistics Wins Supply Chain AI Excellence Award

YMX Recognized by FreightWaves For Leadership in Deploying AI in Yard Operations Nationwide

HENDERSON, Nev., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YMX Logistics, a leading national provider of integrated yard logistics for enterprise shippers, announces that the company has received the 2026 AI Excellence in Supply Chain Award from FreightWaves. The award recognizes companies that are delivering real business outcomes using artificial intelligence across supply chain, transportation, and logistics operations.

YMX Recognized by FreightWaves For Leadership in Deploying AI in Yard Operations Nationwide YMX EV Yard Truck Fleet

YMX Logistics was honored in the Operational AI Integration category for delivering meaningful results with its Autonomous Yard Operating System (YOS). As part of the Autonomous YOS, YMX developed a digital twin decision engine powered by artificial intelligence and predictive analytics that enables YMX teams to analyze, test, and continuously optimize yard operations. The model evaluates layout configurations, fleet sizing, labor planning, traffic flow, and electrification strategies, allowing YMX and its customers to accurately quantify operational and financial impacts.

"As a national yard logistics provider serving some of the country's largest shippers, our teams operate around the clock in highly complex environments," said Matt Yearling, CEO of YMX Logistics. "On behalf of our team and customers, we would like to thank the FreightWaves team for this recognition. This award reinforces our belief that the future of yard operations lies in bringing technology and operations together to improve performance, safety, and sustainability while enabling continuous optimization and long-term value creation for enterprise shippers."

"There is still limited understanding of what artificial intelligence is and what it can do in a complex operating environment," said Jeff Hiller, vice president of product at YMX Logistics. "At YMX, autonomy means much more than deploying autonomous trucks. We have built a decision engine that combines a digital twin, machine learning, predictive analytics, computer vision and real-time operational data to assess conditions, anticipate constraints, recommend actions and continuously improve YMX's field execution. Customers continue to tell us they have not seen another approach that integrates technology and operations in this way. This recognition reinforces the distinctiveness of our offerings and, more importantly, the measurable value it is creating."

YMX was recognized alongside 4 other organizations that are similarly making a difference in the logistics industry with artificial intelligence. View the full list of winners at freightwaves.com.

About YMX Logistics

YMX Logistics is trusted by the world's largest shippers and specializes in integrated yard logistics operations, gate management, spotting and shuttling services, trailer rentals, and yard management technology solutions. Through its Yard Operating System (YOS), YMX helps enterprise shippers improve visibility, execution, safety, sustainability, and operational performance across complex distribution and manufacturing networks. For more information, visit ymxlogistics.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

Mobile: (404) 421-8497

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE YMX Logistics