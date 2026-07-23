Matt Yearling and Adam Buttgenbach Recognized for Advancing Fleet Electrification and Autonomy for Over-the-Road and Yard Operations

HENDERSON, Nev., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YMX Logistics, a leading national provider of integrated yard logistics for enterprise shippers, announced today that two of its executives, CEO Matt Yearling and Vice President of Fleet Strategy and Loss Prevention Adam Buttgenbach, have been named finalists for Heavy Duty Trucking's 2026 Truck Fleet Innovator award.

YMX Logistics Executives Named 2026 Truck Fleet Innovator Finalists

The award honors supply chain professionals who are challenging conventional thinking and driving meaningful change across the trucking and logistics industries. Yearling and Buttgenbach join seven other finalists representing a range of fleet sizes, business models and industry roles.

Yearling was recognized for his work advancing yard operations for enterprise shippers by integrating data, artificial intelligence, electric yard trucks and specialized logistics services while helping prepare the industry for increasingly autonomous operations. Buttgenbach was selected as a finalist before joining YMX, based on his work advancing fleet electrification and the adoption of emerging technologies for one of North America's largest private fleets.

"I am honored to be recognized alongside leaders who are challenging the status quo and helping move the trucking and logistics industries forward," said Matt Yearling, CEO of YMX Logistics. "At YMX, we believe the next generation of enterprise yard operations is being shaped by the convergence of technology and operations. This recognition also reflects the work of our entire team to make yard operations safer, more efficient, and sustainable for our customers."

"Fleet innovation starts with understanding the operation and identifying where technology can deliver real, measurable value," said Adam Buttgenbach, Vice President of Fleet Strategy and Loss Prevention at YMX Logistics. "Electrification, automation, and other emerging technologies have tremendous potential, but successful adoption requires the right equipment, infrastructure, and a closed-loop process for measuring results and continuously improving performance. I am honored to receive this recognition and excited to bring that experience to YMX as we help customers improve performance, strengthen safety, and eliminate waste."

The winners of the 2026 Truck Fleet Innovator award will be recognized during the Heavy Duty Trucking Exchange, taking place September 23–25 in Scottsdale, Arizona. They will participate in a panel discussion about innovation in trucking and be featured in the August issue of Heavy Duty Trucking magazine.

For more information, visit Heavy Duty Trucking's announcement of the 2026 Truck Fleet Innovator finalists.

About YMX Logistics

YMX Logistics is trusted by the world's largest shippers and specializes in integrated yard logistics, including spotting and shuttling services, gate management, trailer rentals, and yard management technology solutions. Through its Yard Operating System (YOS), YMX helps enterprise shippers improve visibility, execution, safety, sustainability and operational performance across complex distribution and manufacturing networks. For more information, visit ymxlogistics.com.

Heavy Duty Trucking

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For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

Mobile: (404) 421-8497

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE YMX Logistics