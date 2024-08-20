PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos Celebrates Year Three of Jefa-Owned Campaign, Launches National "Jefa Hour" Movement to Recognize the Economic and Cultural Contributions of Latina Entrepreneurs

Actress Stephanie Beatriz, and the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Join This Year's Campaign to Uplift Jefa-Owned Small Businesses on National Latina Day; PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos Commits $440,000 to Support Women Founders in Food and Beverage Industry

PURCHASE, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Latina small business owners are the embodiment of the modern-day American dream, ambitious and entrepreneurial. In celebration of National Latina Day, today PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos (Together We Grow) launched year three of its signature Jefa-Owned (owned by a Latina boss) campaign to recognize the economic, cultural, and community contributions of Jefa-Owned businesses - particularly restaurants, bodegas and carnicerías (meat markets). The campaign aims to provide business-building resources, enhance business visibility, and build community for Latina entrepreneurs.

Evelyn Barahona (United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce), Stephanie Beatriz, Maria Gonzalez (owner, Bistró Casa Azul), and Esperanza Teasdale (PepsiCo), gather to kick off year three of the Jefa-Owned campaign.

In partnership with actress and philanthropist Stephanie Beatriz and the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC), both of which are champions for Hispanic empowerment and excellence, PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos kicks off a national effort to shine a spotlight on Latina entrepreneurs and encourage consumers to dine at Jefa-Owned businesses. Central to this year's campaign is a new grant and mentorship program designed to address the unique challenges faced by women entrepreneurs.

PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos Grant Program

PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos will award $200,000 in grants to 20 women entrepreneurs in the food and beverage category to grow and scale their business. The grant application period will be open from August 20 to September 27.

Grant recipients will also gain access to the Business Health Accelerator and Boost Camp, a digital community space offering business coaching workshops on, mentorship, networking and more. Additionally, all grant recipients will receive access to the PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos Hispanic Digital & Delivery Program, a five-week series which includes personalized consultations on delivery logistics, technology, marketing, and search engine optimization (SEO) - a package valued at about $12,000 per participant.

"We launched Jefa-Owned in 2022 to shine a spotlight on Latina-owned small businesses while helping to address the unique challenges they face at every stage of their entrepreneurial journey," said Esperanza Teasdale, Vice President & General Manager, Hispanic Business Unit, PepsiCo Beverages North America. "Three years into this effort, PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos has supported hundreds of Jefa-Owned businesses through various programs and initiatives and remains committed to helping them thrive, through financial, educational, and community building resources."

"Jefa Hour" Movement

On August 23, PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos will host its first-ever "Jefa Hour" initiative from 4-6 p.m. local time. This national call-to-action invites foodies and restaurant-goers across the country to discover, dine, and celebrate Hispanic cuisine at their local Latina-owned restaurants. To make it easier to discover local eats, PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos curated a list of diverse Latina-owned restaurants in key cities - New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Miami. For more information, visit pepsicojuntoscrecemos.com/jefaowned .

Lending her voice to this year's campaign is actress Stephanie Beatriz, a long-standing advocate for Latina equality and representation across industries. Stephanie joins PepsiCo, and the USHCC to bring awareness to unique challenges facing Latina small business owners while promoting Latina restaurants and businesses across the country during "Jefa Hour" and beyond.

"In recent years, we've seen an amazing wave of support for Latinas across all areas of business. That's why I'm so honored to serve as an ambassador for the Jefa-Owned campaign and contribute to the spark for renewed Latina empowerment," said Beatriz. "I love the idea behind the "Jefa Hour" initiative because we can make a significant impact on their businesses in just a couple hours," she added.

Jefa Empowerment Sessions

During the month of August, PepsiCo will host a series of Jefa Empowerment Sessions in four major cities across the country for women small business owners. These intimate events** will feature some of the most credible voices in the areas of business development, leadership, women empowerment, and more, including executives from the USHCC, and PepsiCo. The sessions aim to create a stronger sense of community and further strengthen the economic and entrepreneurial prowess of Latina small business owners. Jefa Empowerment Sessions will be held at:

Bistró Casa Azul , New York City ( August 26 , 6:30 - 8:00 PM EST )

, ( , ) Zingo Tacos , Los Angeles, CA ( August 27 , 6:30 - 8:00 PM PST )

, ( , ) Dora's Bakery and Bistro , Miami, FL ( August 28 , 6:30 - 8:00 PM EST )

, ( , ) Mi Tierra , Chicago, IL ( August 29 , 6:30 - 8:00 PM CDT )

"Latina entrepreneurs are not just building businesses; they are driving innovation, inclusion, and vibrancy within the economic landscape," said Antonio Escalona, Senior Vice President, Emerging Business, PepsiCo Foods North America. "We are proud to join forces with the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to support entrepreneurs in turning their visions into reality and strengthen the jefa community at large."

"With Latina entrepreneurs launching businesses at six times the national rate, the Jefa-Owned campaign is crucial in supporting their growth and success," said Evelyn Barahona, USHCC Senior Vice President, Educational Fund. "We are proud to champion these efforts, which align with our commitment to ensure that jefas across the country have everything they need to thrive and continue their vital contributions to the American economy," she added.

For more information about the grant program, the "Jefa Hour" dining initiative, and to reserve a spot at the Jefa Empowerment Sessions, visit pepsicojuntoscrecemos.com/jefaowned .

** Attendance at the Jefa Empowerment Sessions is limited. RSVP required.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com , and follow on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is America's largest Hispanic small business advocacy group, representing over 260 local chambers and business associations nationwide, and partners with hundreds of major American corporations. Now in its 45th year, the USHCC actively promotes the economic growth, development, and interests of more than five million Hispanic-owned businesses that, combined, contribute over $800 billion to the American economy every year. Recognizing the $3.2 trillion GDP contribution of U.S. Latinos, a vital force in the economy, the Chamber is dedicated to supporting their interests nationwide.

SOURCE PepsiCo, Inc.