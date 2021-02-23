PepsiCo Launches Frutly, a New Hydrating Juice Water

Frutly was created in response to a clear whitespace among juice brands, aiming to reinvigorate the category by addressing both parents' desires for more nutritious beverage options for their families and the needs of teens who have outgrown the juice boxes and pouches of their childhood. In fact, 56 percent of people leaving the ambient juice category blame poor nutritional factors like sugar, calories, and artificial sweeteners for pushing them away 1 . Frutly fills this gap, delivering refreshing taste, nutritional benefits and hydration without added sugar or artificial sweeteners.

"With more meals being enjoyed at home these days, we've learned that parents are keeping their pantries filled with products they feel good about giving their families, but also that their teens want. As a father of three, I know how challenging it can be to strike that balance," says Anup Shah, vice president and chief marketing officer, Juice Brands, PepsiCo Beverages North America. "Having hydrating drinks available that are also shelf-stable remains essential as we all continue to work and learn from home, and Frutly is well positioned to serve as a delicious and nutritious option that both teens and their parents can agree on."

Available in three flavors — Strawberry Kiwi, Fruit Punch, and Apple Grape – Frutly has 60 calories per 12-fluid-ounce serving and is now on grocery store shelves nationwide in single flavor four-packs. For more information, visit www.drinkfrutly.com.

Launched in early 2021, Frutly is a new brand of juice beverages from PepsiCo. Frutly is made with water, fruit juice, and electrolytes for taste to provide flavorful hydration and a good source of vitamins C and E. Frutly contains no added sugar or artificial sweeteners, offering delicious taste for teens in a product parents can feel good about. Frutly is available in 12-fluid-ounce bottles in three flavors, Strawberry Kiwi, Fruit Punch, and Apple Grape. Frutly is now on shelves nationwide. For more information, visit www.drinkfrutly.com, and follow Frutly on Instagram and Facebook.

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

1 According to a 2019 IRI study for PepsiCo.

