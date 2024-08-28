PepsiCo Launches "Taste of Tomorrow" to Bring Flavor and Funding to HBCU Students in STEM

PepsiCo and the PepsiCo Foundation are helping to close the diversity gap in the STEM workforce gap by increasing awareness and access for HBCU students through financial support and resources aimed at supporting food science and elevating culinary innovation

PURCHASE, N.Y., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PepsiCo announced the launch of "Taste of Tomorrow," an initiative designed to increase Black representation in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) careers because despite the rapid growth of STEM jobs, Black professionals remain underrepresented making up only 9% of the STEM workforce. To help address this disparity, PepsiCo and the PepsiCo Foundation are investing $350,000 in financial support and providing additional resources to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), particularly for students pursuing careers in food science and technology.

As the employer of choice for STEM careers, this initiative is part of PepsiCo and the PepsiCo Foundation's efforts to work towards creating flavorful futures for students at HBCUs through the advancement of STEM education and culinary innovation.

"HBCUs are a critical pillar of impact, influence, and opportunity, nurturing the next generation of Black leaders," said Kent Montgomery, Senior Vice President, Industry Relations and Multicultural Development at PepsiCo. "We are eager to continue our long-standing commitment of supporting diverse talent in our business and provide students with the resources needed to thrive in their careers and make a positive impact on the world. With the launch of this campaign, we're not only helping to create a more diverse and inclusive workforce for the STEM field, but also drive innovation and progress in the food industry."

Research shows that lack of access to advanced STEM-related courses in public high schools serving predominantly Black students, a decrease in public programming in urban communities and scarcity in representation of Black high achievers in the field have led to insufficient growth of Black professionals and recent graduates in this industry. With HBCUs at the center of culture, education and long-term career and life advancement, PepsiCo and the PepsiCo Foundation are proudly providing funding and flavor to HBCUs and its students through the "Taste of Tomorrow" to combat this disparity, including:

PepsiCo Foundation is providing $250,000 in scholarships to HBCU students pursuing STEM degrees across 9 HBCUs for the 2025 school year. Beginning September 9, 2024, through December 2, 2024, students at Benedict College, Bethune-Cookman University, Florida A&M University, Hampton University, Howard University, Jackson State University, Morgan State University, North Carolina Central University and Prairie View A&M University can apply at https://learnmore.scholarsapply.org/tasteoftomorrow . Participating schools and application requirements can also be found at the link during the live application period.

Additionally, PepsiCo is honoring and supporting Florida A&M University and Prairie View A&M University by providing $100,000 total for STEM resources to enhance their programs and foster innovation for long-term advancement of their programs and bringing an R&D educational workshop series to their campuses for further access.

"At the core of what we do at the PepsiCo Foundation is provide underrepresented communities with resources and access to economic opportunities that sustain and elevate their lives," said C.D. Glin, President of the PepsiCo Foundation and Global Head of Social Impact for PepsiCo. "As a proud HBCU graduate and executive in a food and beverage company, my interest in this program is both personal and professional. By investing in HBCU students and supporting STEM education, we hope to inspire a new era of STEM professionals to not only change the future of this industry but provide long-term impact in their communities."

Bringing the flavor, PepsiCo's brands, Pepsi® Zero Sugar and Doritos®, will engage students and fans on-campus through on-the-ground culinary innovations created by in-house chefs and food-science experts to inspire at-home food innovation. PepsiCo will also host a wide range of talent on campus and campaign spokesperson and HBCU alum, 2 Chainz, who is bringing his passion for supporting HBCU students to this initiative.

"As an HBCU Alum, I'm excited to share my platform and partner with the PepsiCo's Taste of Tomorrow initiative to support diversity in STEM and encourage students, all while bringing awareness to the talented graduates coming from HBCUs entering the workforce." said 2 Chainz, rapper and entrepreneur.

"Taste of Tomorrow" underscores PepsiCo's commitment to supporting HBCUs and advancing diverse talent within its pipeline to recruitment. As part of its efforts to amplify equity within its business, this initiative is one part of PepsiCo's work in ensuring marginalized and underserved communities are supported. By leveraging the power of the PepsiCo platform to foster growth for HBCUs and their students, the company is working to help address systemic barriers and create economic opportunities.

