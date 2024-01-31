PEPSICO NAMED AN OFFICIAL PARTNER OF SPHERE

Fans Can Purchase PepsiCo Soft Drinks and Frito-Lay® Snacks Throughout the Venue

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) announced today a new multi-faceted partnership with PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) naming the global beverage and foods company an official partner of Sphere, the next-generation entertainment venue that opened in Las Vegas in September 2023. As part of this partnership, select PepsiCo products are available at all Sphere events across the venue's concession stands and grab and go stations, as well as in the venue's 23 suites. Various PepsiCo food and beverage brands will also be featured prominently on the venue's Exosphere.

"We are pleased to welcome PepsiCo to Sphere, deepening a partnership that now extends across our portfolio," said David Hopkinson, President and Chief Operating Officer of MSG Sports, who oversees brand partnerships for the MSG Family of Companies, which also includes Sphere Entertainment and MSG Entertainment. "PepsiCo shares our commitment to bringing people together through the power of live events, and we look forward to working with them at Sphere to continue building on the world-class experience we offer guests in the venue."

"When it comes to creating memorable food and beverage experiences, we're constantly pushing the boundaries," said Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer at PepsiCo Global Foodservice. "Our partnership with Sphere presents a unique opportunity – we can connect our Brands with visitors from all across the globe and deliver disruptive creative work on Sphere's unique Exosphere."

Guests at Sphere will be able to purchase items across PepsiCo's vast portfolio of beloved drinks and snacks, including Pepsi®, Pepsi® Zero Sugar, Diet Pepsi®, STARRY®, MTN DEW®, Lay's®, Doritos®, Cheetos®, and more.

PepsiCo is also a signature partner of many other venues and properties owned and operated by the MSG Family of Companies including the New York Knicks and Rangers, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, Madison Square Garden, The Theater at MSG, The Arena Concert Series, MSG Networks, KNX Gaming, and Westchester Knicks.

Crown Properties Collection represented Sphere Entertainment in this partnership.

About Sphere

Sphere is a next-generation entertainment medium that is redefining the future of live entertainment. A venue where the foremost artists, creators, and technologists will create extraordinary experiences that take storytelling to a new level and transport audiences to places both real and imagined. The venue will host original Sphere Experiences from leading Hollywood directors; concerts and residencies from the world's biggest artists; and premier marquee events. The first Sphere venue opened in Las Vegas in September 2023, and is a new Las Vegas landmark, powered by cutting-edge technologies that ignite the senses and enable audiences to share experiences at a never-before-seen scale. More information is available at thesphere.com.

About Sphere Entertainment Co.

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) is a premier live entertainment and media company. The Company includes Sphere, a next-generation entertainment medium powered by cutting-edge technologies to redefine the future of entertainment. The first Sphere venue in Las Vegas opened in September 2023. In addition, the Company includes MSG Networks, which operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet, as well as a direct-to-consumer and authenticated streaming product, MSG+, delivering a wide range of live sports content and other programming. More information is available at sphereentertainmentco.com.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's®, Doritos®, Cheetos®, Gatorade®, Pepsi-Cola®, Mountain Dew®, Quaker®, and SodaStream®. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

