PepsiCo to Present at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference

News provided by

PepsiCo, Inc.

12 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

PURCHASE, N.Y., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today announced that Ramon Laguarta, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jamie Caulfield, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference in Boca Raton, Florida on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at approximately 9:00 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be accessible at the date and time noted above at www.pepsico.com in the "Investors" section under "Financial Information / Events and Presentations." 

About PepsiCo
PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

Contacts: 

Investors 

Media

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE PepsiCo, Inc.

Also from this source

PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend

PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.265 per share of PepsiCo common stock, a 10 percent...
PEPSICO BEVERAGES NORTH AMERICA OPENS NEW WAREHOUSE IN GREATER MILWAUKEE AREA TO SERVICE CUSTOMERS AND MEET GROWING CONSUMER DEMAND ACROSS 4 COUNTIES

PEPSICO BEVERAGES NORTH AMERICA OPENS NEW WAREHOUSE IN GREATER MILWAUKEE AREA TO SERVICE CUSTOMERS AND MEET GROWING CONSUMER DEMAND ACROSS 4 COUNTIES

Today, PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA) announced a brand-new 150,000 square foot warehouse in Lisbon, WI, a regional hub with 260+ employees...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.