Peptide Synthesis: Global Markets Projected to Reach $157.5 Billion by 2028, According to BCC Research Analysis

Comprehensive Peptide Synthesis Report: Insights into Therapeutics and Nutraceuticals Usage for Disease Management

BOSTON, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest BCC Research study, the demand for Peptide Synthesis: Global Markets is growing from $90.1 billion in 2023 to $157.5 billion by the end of 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% from 2023 through 2028.

The report on peptide synthesis covers everything from the types of peptides to their applications and how they're made. It's like a big picture of the market, including who's doing what, what's selling where, and what's coming up next. It's handy for businesses deciding what to make or invest in and for anyone interested in market trends. The report looks at the market from all angles - from cancer treatments to cosmetics - and breaks it down by regions, like North America and Asia-Pacific. It uses data from 2022 as a starting point and predicts where things are headed by 2028.

Meanwhile, the best-selling drug, Ozempic, will not be available until December 2024 due to high demand and limited production. At the same time, obesity is a silent killer that is increasingly affecting young people, leading to earlier onset of heart disease, and underscoring the urgent need for preventive measures.

Key Drivers of Peptide Synthesis: Global Markets

Developments in Peptide Drug Delivery: Recent advances in drug delivery, such as sustained-release formulations and targeted systems, have improved the efficacy and patient compliance of peptide therapy. New techniques such as nanoparticles and microneedles promise further optimization.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The increase in the number of chronic diseases in the world creates the need for effective treatment. The peptide's specificity, minimal side effects, and pathway-modulating effects make it a promising candidate for the treatment of these diseases, especially as the population ages.

Increase in Biotech Spending: The biotech industry is investing heavily in peptide research and development to drive innovation and market growth. Companies, institutions, and pharmaceutical giants are allocating resources to peptide discovery, synthesis, and clinical trials, accelerating the development of peptide therapies.

Increase in Infectious and Chronic Diseases: Despite advances in treatment, infectious diseases persist, forcing the search for new treatments. Peptides provide a solution with their antimicrobial properties. In addition, peptides play an important role in the treatment of chronic diseases such as cancer and neurodegenerative diseases, demonstrating their versatility in addressing a variety of health problems.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2022 Forecast Period considered 2023-2028 Base year market size $83.7 billion Market Size Forecast $157.5 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 11.8% for the forecast period of 2023-2028 Segment Covered Type, Synthesis Type, Application, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World Countries covered U.S., Mexico, Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, China, Japan, India, Australia, and New Zealand, GCC countries, Brazil Key Market Drivers Developments in peptide drug delivery.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

Increase in biotech spending.

Increase in infectious and chronic diseases

Segmentation Analysis:

Synthesis Types: Solid-phase synthesis can efficiently construct peptides on solid supports. Solution-phase synthesis offers flexibility but is less efficient for longer peptides. Mixed-phase synthesis combines both approaches to increase efficiency and flexibility.

Applications: In cosmetics, peptides can improve collagen and improve skin. Nutritional formulations use bioactive peptides to promote health. Peptides are also applicable in agriculture, food, and materials science.

Peptide Therapeutics: In cancer, peptides target specific pathways. In diabetes, they regulate insulin. In neurology, peptides can treat neurodegenerative diseases. They also show promise in cardiology and rare diseases.

Peptide Types: Synthetic peptides are specially designed. Antimicrobial peptides fight infections. Hormonal peptides regulate hormones. Bioactive peptides affect biology. Collagen peptides support skin and joints. Other professional categories serve specific purposes.Top of Form

This report on Peptide Synthesis: Global Market provides a comprehensive insight and analysis that addresses the following key questions:

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

ABBOTT

ABBVIE INC.

AMGEN INC.

ASTRAZENECA

BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM INTERNATIONAL GMBH

BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB CO.

MYERS SQUIBB CO. B. BRAUN SE

LILLY

MERCK & CO. INC.

MODERNA INC.

NOVARTIS AG

NOVO NORDISK A/S

SANOFI

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions, free of noise and hype.

