Peptide Synthesis Market To Reach USD 973.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.7%| Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peptide Synthesis Market is segmented by type (CRO Peptides, CMO Peptides, Generic API Peptides), By application (Commercial, Academic Research) : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Pharmaceuticals & Biotech Category.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Peptide Synthesis market size is estimated to be worth USD 659.5 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 973.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.7% during the review period.

Major factors driving the growth of the Peptide Synthesis Market

Peptide therapies provide a number of advantages over other treatment classes, including good selectivity, stability, efficacy, safety, bioavailability, and tolerance. These advantages are expected to fuel the Peptide Therapeutics market.

The acceptance of peptide treatments will be influenced by the rise in metabolic diseases like osteoporosis, obesity, and diabetes as well as the incidence of cancer. There is a huge demand for effective and affordable medications because of the sheer increase in the number of pediatric patients affected and the prevalence of the target diseases in low-income nations.

The increase in product development and technological advancements is another prominent market trend that is projected to boost the Peptide Therapeutics market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS MARKET

For newly developed anti-cancer drugs, the field of peptide therapies appears promising. Benefits include simplicity, speed, and the ability to modify peptide production. The two leading causes of death in industrialized nations are cancer and cardiovascular disease. Therapeutic peptides are a novel and potentially effective treatment for a variety of disorders, including cancer. They are superior to proteins and antibodies in a number of ways, including ease of synthesis, high target specificity and selectivity, and minimal toxicity. Chemotherapy based on peptides has been one of these novel techniques that have attracted a lot of attention because of the special benefits of peptides, such as their low molecular weight, capacity to target just tumor cells, and low toxicity in healthy tissues. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Peptide Therapeutics market.

The emergence of peptide-based therapeutics has brought metabolic illnesses a great deal of attention. It is important to note that numerous unique technologies created by medication and technology developers have helped peptides develop into effective therapeutic treatments. Technologies created to improve peptide stability, and bioavailability, and promote effective distribution have played a significant role in the market's expansion. Particularly, it is anticipated that patient compliance would be greatly enhanced by technologies that allow sustained drug delivery over a longer time period and different routes of administration (oral, intranasal, and transdermal). In order to either acquire or create peptide medicines, firms have actively engaged in collaboration with various stakeholders. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Peptide Therapeutics market.

Peptides are known for being extremely effective and selective while also being generally safe and well-tolerated. As a result, peptides are receiving more attention in pharmaceutical research and development (R&D). Peptides have been widely used in biotechnology and medicine over the past ten years, and therapeutic peptide research is currently enjoying a revival for financial reasons. This is expected to further fuel the Peptide Therapeutics market.

Peptides are also considerably smaller than proteins (when compared to proteins) and are simple to produce, improve, and test as potential therapeutic treatments for a variety of illnesses. The last ten years have seen a clear movement in the focus of pharmaceutical and life science businesses towards the development of peptide-based therapies due to these very advantageous and inherent properties of peptides. Recently, more of these compounds have received marketing clearance.

PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS SHARE ANALYSIS

The biggest market is North America, which has a share of approximately 55%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, which each have a share of about 40%. The expansion of the biotechnology sector, rising demand for cancer and other disease diagnostics, and increased consumer awareness of peptide therapy products are major drivers of regional market growth.

With a market share of almost 70%, injection is the most significant product segment.

Key Companies:

Bachem

PolyPeptide

USV Peptides

Thermofischer

GL Biochem

Hybio

Bio Basic

JPT

Genscript

Xinbang

ScinoPharm

21st Century Bio

CPC Scientific

LifeTein

AnaSpec

New England Peptide

Biomatik

Proimmune

