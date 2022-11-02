Peptide Therapeutics Global Market to Reach $52.19 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 8.9%

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Peptide Therapeutics Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global peptide therapeutics market is expected to grow from $34.12 billion in 2021 to $37.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The peptide therapeutics market is expected to reach $52.19 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.9%.

The main types of peptide therapeutics are generic and branded. The branded peptide therapeutics are drugs sold under the brand names of large pharma companies that own the patent for these drugs. These are more expensive than generic drugs as they maintain a distinct brand. The peptide therapeutics are administered in several routes such as parenteral, mucosal, oral, and transdermal. They are used for treating cancer, cardiovascular diseases, central nervous systems, metabolic disorders, infections, haematological disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, dermatology, respiratory disorders, and acromegaly.

North America was the largest region in the peptide therapeutics market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the peptide therapeutics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

An increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the peptide therapeutics market. Chronic diseases are long-lasting sickness that often cannot be healed, however, it is occasionally curable and controllable. Chronic diseases are increasing due to increasing use to tobacco products, poor nutrition, physical inactivity, excessive use of alcohol and others. The use of peptide therapeutics aids in the prevention and treatment of certain chronic diseases. For instance, in 2020, according to the American Hospital Association (AHA), the national organization that represents and serves all types of hospitals and health care networks and their patients and communities, 157 million Americans were affected by chronic diseases in 2020, and it is estimated to reach 171 million by 2030. Therefore, the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the peptide therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Technological advancement is a key trend in the peptide therapeutics market. The companies operating in peptide therapeutics are utilizing advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence is to attain higher efficiency in drug development.

For instance, in April 2020, Nuratis, an Ireland-based biotech company is utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to discover therapeutic peptides, extended its research into possible remedies for COVID-19 symptoms. Nuritas employed its AI platform to find peptides that are effective against COVID-19 targets. It took two initiatives to identify COVID-19 peptides: one for antiviral peptides that target how SARS-CoV-2 hijacks cells and the other for peptides that locally lower lung inflammation without inhibiting the immune system as a whole.

Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Generic; Branded

2) By Route of Administration: Parenteral; Mucosal; Oral; Transdermal

3) By Application: Cancer; Cardiovascular Diseases; Central Nervous Systems; Metabolic Disorders; Infections; Hematological Disorders; Gastrointestinal Disorders; Dermatology; Respiratory Disorders; Acromegaly; Other Applications

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Peptide Therapeutics Market Characteristics



3. Peptide Therapeutics Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Peptide Therapeutics



5. Peptide Therapeutics Market Size And Growth



6. Peptide Therapeutics Market Segmentation

7. Peptide Therapeutics Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Peptide Therapeutics Market



9. China Peptide Therapeutics Market



10. India Peptide Therapeutics Market



11. Japan Peptide Therapeutics Market



12. Australia Peptide Therapeutics Market



13. Indonesia Peptide Therapeutics Market



14. South Korea Peptide Therapeutics Market



15. Western Europe Peptide Therapeutics Market



16. UK Peptide Therapeutics Market



17. Germany Peptide Therapeutics Market



18. France Peptide Therapeutics Market



19. Eastern Europe Peptide Therapeutics Market



20. Russia Peptide Therapeutics Market



21. North America Peptide Therapeutics Market



22. USA Peptide Therapeutics Market



23. South America Peptide Therapeutics Market



24. Brazil Peptide Therapeutics Market



25. Middle East Peptide Therapeutics Market



26. Africa Peptide Therapeutics Market



27. Peptide Therapeutics Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Peptide Therapeutics Market



29. Peptide Therapeutics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Amgen, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Sanofi

AstraZeneca plc

