Peptide Therapeutics Market size is set to grow by USD 17.85 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases to boost the market growth, Technavio

The global peptide therapeutics market size is estimated to grow by USD 17.85 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.03% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases is driving market growth, with a trend towards collaborations for R and D. However, complexities in manufacturing, storage conditions, distribution policies, and high cost poses a challenge. Key market players include Almac Group Ltd., AmbioPharm Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bachem AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Corden Pharma International GmbH, Eli Lilly and Co., Ever Pharma, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Ipsen Pharma, Lonza Group Ltd., Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, PeptiDream Inc., Pfizer Inc., PolyPeptide Group, Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Worg pharma.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global peptide therapeutics market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Route Of Administration (Parenteral, Oral, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Almac Group Ltd., AmbioPharm Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bachem AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Corden Pharma International GmbH, Eli Lilly and Co., Ever Pharma, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Ipsen Pharma, Lonza Group Ltd., Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, PeptiDream Inc., Pfizer Inc., PolyPeptide Group, Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Worg pharma

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The peptide therapeutics market has experienced growth due to an increase in drug approvals, driven by strategic collaborations among market players. Companies form alliances for research and development of novel therapies to overcome technological and research challenges. For instance, AstraZeneca collaborated with Bicycle Therapeutics for the development of peptide-based therapies using Bicycle's technology. Bicycle Therapeutics will discover peptides for various indications, while AstraZeneca will develop and commercialize the drugs. AstraZeneca paid USD1 billion to Bicycle Therapeutics as part of the deal. Research organizations and market players also form alliances to develop peptide-based drugs. For example, AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk, Zealand Pharma, and Zydus Cadila sponsor research programs with the Peptide Therapeutics Foundation. These collaborations are expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the global peptide therapeutics market.

The Peptide Therapeutics Market is experiencing significant growth due to the development of novel peptide-based drugs for various indications. Key trends include the use of peptides in treating alcohol abuse, high cholesterol, and infectious diseases. Innovative peptide synthesis techniques, such as solid-phase reactors and chemical functionalization, are improving the production of long peptides for oncology and other applications. However, challenges remain, including insolubility issues, waste generation, and expensive manufacturing equipment. Creative Peptides and other companies are addressing these challenges through advanced purification processes and 3D conformational structures. FDA approvals for peptide-drug conjugates, such as Adlyxin, Ozempic, and Xultophy, are driving growth in the metabolic segment. The cancer segment is also a significant market, with the development of peptide-drug conjugates and recombinant peptides. The biotech sector is a major player in the market, with a focus on biologics and small molecule-based interventions. The clinical benefits of peptide-based drugs, including target specificity and low toxicity, are driving demand in the pharmacological interventions space. The market is segmented into the oncology, metabolic, cancer, innovative, generic, in-house manufacturing, outsourcing manufacturing, parenteral route, pulmonary route, and hybrid technology segments. Applications in cardiovascular disorders and respiratory diseases are also expected to drive growth.

Market Challenges

Peptide therapeutics, including proteins like insulin and monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), present unique manufacturing challenges compared to small-molecule drugs. The complex process involves fermentation, clarification, separation, and purification steps, with each stage requiring precise temperature, pressure, and pH control. Insulin, a protein, is produced through fermentation, recovery, and purification processes, involving an understanding of living cells. However, the production process is time-consuming and costly due to the need for sterile facilities and large investments in biotechnology. Insulin's specific storage requirements add to its cost, with recommended temperatures between 36–46°F and protection from light and heat. The limited patient population and high R&D costs, which can range from USD650 million to USD750 million and take 8-9 years to complete, further increase the price. The cost burden is felt by end-users and insurers, potentially leading to treatment discontinuation and market growth hindrance. MAbs, another peptide therapeutic, face similar challenges due to their complex manufacturing process and high cost. The need for sterile conditions and product safety, ensuring freedom from contaminants, increases the production time and expense. The high cost of these therapies poses a significant challenge for market growth, as affordability remains a concern for both patients and insurers.

to and take 8-9 years to complete, further increase the price. The cost burden is felt by end-users and insurers, potentially leading to treatment discontinuation and market growth hindrance. MAbs, another peptide therapeutic, face similar challenges due to their complex manufacturing process and high cost. The need for sterile conditions and product safety, ensuring freedom from contaminants, increases the production time and expense. The high cost of these therapies poses a significant challenge for market growth, as affordability remains a concern for both patients and insurers. Peptide therapeutics are gaining significant attention in the pharmaceutical industry due to their potential to treat various chronic diseases like cancer, metabolic disorders, hormonal therapy for diabetes and obesity, osteoarthritis, and osteoporosis. However, developing peptide therapy products comes with challenges. Clinical investigation is crucial to understand target affinity, toxicity profiles, and API stability. Novel leads require efficient drug delivery methods, such as peptide drug conjugates and cell penetrating peptides. Big pharma players and drug developers face hurdles in orphan drug designation, clinical studies, and dosing frequency. CROs and CMOs play a vital role in overcoming these challenges. Oral peptide delivery and peptide-based therapeutic vaccines are also being explored. Target disease indications include smoking cessation and pediatric patients. Pipeline molecules undergo rigorous testing to ensure safety and efficacy in disease management.

Segment Overview

This peptide therapeutics market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Route Of Administration 1.1 Parenteral

1.2 Oral

1.3 Others Geography 2.1 North America

2.2 Europe

2.3 Asia

2.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Parenteral-

Research Analysis

Peptide therapeutics refer to drugs derived from natural or synthetic peptides, which are short chains of amino acids. These therapeutics have gained significant attention due to their potential to treat various chronic diseases, including cancer, metabolic disorders, hormonal therapy for diabetes and obesity, osteoarthritis, and osteoporosis. Oral peptide delivery systems have been developed to improve patient compliance and convenience, making peptide-based drugs more accessible. Peptide-based therapeutic vaccines offer personalized medicine approaches for disease management. Peptides exhibit target specificity and low toxicity, making them attractive alternatives to small molecule-based interventions and biologics. Novel peptide-based drugs are being investigated for the treatment of smoking, alcohol abuse, high cholesterol, and other chronic conditions. Clinical benefits of peptide therapeutics include improved clinical outcomes and reduced side effects compared to traditional pharmacological interventions. The development of novel leads and clinical investigation continues to expand the potential applications of peptide therapeutics in various therapeutic areas.

Market Research Overview

Peptide therapeutics refer to medicines made up of short chains of amino acids that mimic natural proteins or hormones in the body. These therapeutics hold great promise in treating various chronic diseases, including cancer, metabolic disorders like diabetes and obesity, hormonal therapy, osteoarthritis, and osteoporosis. Oral peptide delivery is a significant focus in the industry, as it can improve patient compliance and reduce the need for injections. Peptide-based therapeutic vaccines are also gaining attention in cancer treatment. Peptide therapeutics have applications in pediatric patients, disease management, and novel drugs for smoking, alcohol abuse, high cholesterol, and infectious diseases. The manufacturing process involves synthesizing peptides using solid-phase reactors, chemical functionalization, and purification, which can generate significant waste. The peptide therapeutics market includes segments for oncology, metabolic disorders, and innovative drugs. Notable peptide-based drugs include Adlyxin, Ozempic, and Xultophy, which target the GLP-1 receptor for Type 2 diabetes treatment. The FDA has approved several peptide drugs, and the pipeline includes peptide-drug conjugates, cell penetrating peptides, and drug delivery methods. The biotech sector is a significant player in peptide therapeutics, with a focus on biologics and small molecule-based interventions. Peptide-based drugs offer clinical benefits due to their target specificity, low toxicity, and high target affinity. However, challenges include insolubility issues, expensive manufacturing equipment, and toxicity profiles. The market includes in-house manufacturing, outsourcing manufacturing, and parenteral and pulmonary routes, with hybrid technology segment gaining traction. The market also includes cardiovascular disorders, respiratory diseases, and orphan drug designation. Clinical studies are ongoing for various target disease indications, and CROs and CMOs play a crucial role in clinical investigation and manufacturing. The market is expected to grow due to the pipeline molecules and dosing frequency advantages of peptide drugs.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Route Of Administration

Parenteral



Oral



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

