Peptide Therapeutics Market to be Worth $68.7 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global peptide therapeutics market size is expected to reach USD 68.7 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing demand for efficient and rapid-acting therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other lifestyle-associated disorders, which result in lesser adverse effects, is anticipated to propel market growth. The rising incidence of cancer calls for exploring and introducing other means of therapies and low-cost treatment alternatives is expected to drive the market. Moreover, the growing geriatric population is expected to widen the consumer base by triggering the incidence rate of target diseases such as cancer and diabetes, which is expected to drive the demand for peptide therapeutics.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

By application, cancer held the second-largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the increasing demand for alternative therapeutics over conventional treatment options. Peptides are being used as potential therapeutic agents in cancer treatment.

The generic type segment is expected to showcase an upward shift due to the patent expiration of blockbuster peptides and supportive government initiatives pertaining to the introduction of the generic class.

By type of manufacturers, the outsourced segment is expected to expand at a lucrative CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period owing to the requirements of complex procedures and a shift in preference toward outsourcing, which helps in eliminating the cost of production.

By synthesis technology, hybrid technology is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Benefits associated with this technology such as time conservation and ease of usage for both solid- and liquid-phase peptide synthesis are the key factors affirming growth.

North America held the largest share in terms of revenue in 2021 owing to a higher level of awareness pertaining to genomics and proteomics products, well-established R&D infrastructure, and rising funding initiatives.

Peptide Therapeutics Market Growth & Trends

As per the International Agency for Research on Cancer (GLOBOCAN 2020) report, there will be 19,292,789 new cancer cases diagnosed globally in 2020, with 9,958,133 cancer deaths. Furthermore, the five-year prevalence of cancer was projected to be 50,550,287 worldwide. The global number of new cases of cancer is projected to reach 28,887,940 by 2040. As a result, the higher incidence of cancers around the world is set to perform an important role in the development of peptide therapeutics over the forecast period. Besides that, increasing awareness among health care providers and patients about the negative effects of chemotherapy and/or radiation therapy is a primary factor influencing the increased emphasis on alternative therapeutics like peptide-based drugs.

Technological advancements in the peptide manufacturing process are driving the market during the forecast period. Manufacturers and suppliers are focusing on the adoption of novel technologies to manufacture efficient drug molecules with low time and capital investment. Improvement in purification and automation process and less generation of waste are additional factors contributing to the market growth. For instance, in March 2022, Amgen announced the official opening of its latest bio-manufacturing facility in Holly Springs, North Carolina. The facility, which is set to open in 2025, will help cope with the growth of Amgen's medicines, which treat serious diseases like cancer and heart disease.

The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to spur the spectrum of cancer care, which includes delayed diagnoses, therapeutic interventions, and the impeding of clinical trials focused on developing cost-effective therapeutics for cancer treatment, with peptide therapeutics for cancer treatment being no exception, as per a research article published in Nature Cancer, 2020. There have been 21 peptide drugs in therapies for the treatment of COVID-19 as of May 2020, such as 15 synthetic peptides for the therapies of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) as well as other respiratory illnesses induced by severe acute respiratory infection. However, current implementations of peptide therapeutics in oncological and metabolic disorders and other fields have been hampered by drug shortages, operational problems, and the slow progress of clinical trials involving non-COVID-19 therapeutics.

For instance, in May 2022, EVER Pharma announced that Bortezomib has received EU-wide approval for the treatment of individuals with symptomatic myeloma and mantle cell lymphoma1. In May 2022, The European Commission approved Novartis' Jakavi post-steroid therapy for acute and chronic graft-versus-host ailments. Jakavi will be the first JAK1/2 inhibitor widely available for patients in Europe with steroid-refractory graft-versus-host ailment. In September 2021, Nimble Therapeutics and Incyte entered into strategic collaborative research to discover additional new peptide therapies.

Peptide Therapeutics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global peptide therapeutics market by application, type, type of manufacturers, route of administration, synthesis technology, and region:

Peptide Therapeutics Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Cancer

Metabolic

Cardiovascular Disorder

Respiratory

GIT

Antiinfection

Pain

Dermatology

CNS

Renal

Others

Peptide Therapeutics Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Generic

Innovative

Peptide Therapeutics Market - Type of Manufacturers Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

In-house

Outsourced

Peptide Therapeutics Market - Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Parenteral Route

Oral Route

Pulmonary

Mucosal

Others

Peptide Therapeutics Market - Synthesis Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS)

Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS)

Hybrid Technology

Peptide Therapeutics Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil

MEA

South Africa

List of Key Players in Peptide Therapeutics Market

Eli Lilly and Company

Pfizer, Inc.

Amgen, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Lonza Inc.

Sanofi

Bristol- Myers Squibb (BMS)

AstraZeneca PLC

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.