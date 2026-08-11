Peptide Tracker Launches Connect, a Community Feature for Users to Ask Questions and Share Knowledge

The free app's latest update also brings at-a-glance adherence tracking for every protocol, following recent upgrades to inventory, dosing routes, and the Today tab

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peptide Tracker, the free app for tracking peptide protocols, dosing schedules, and injection-site rotation, today announced the rollout of Connect, a new community space built directly into the app. Connect lets users claim a username, ask questions, and answer other people navigating their own protocols — all without leaving Peptide Tracker.

Connect is arriving gradually as part of version 2.11.0, so it may not appear for every user right away. The feature has been previewed since version 2.8.0, when Founding Members were given first access to claim their usernames ahead of launch.

"People have been trading notes on peptides in group chats and forums for years with no good place to do it," said Kevin Miller, co-founder and CEO of Peptide Tracker. "Connect gives that same peer-to-peer knowledge sharing a home inside the app people already use to track their protocols."

Version 2.11.0 also introduces adherence tracking at the protocol level. Every protocol in a user's Stack now carries a bar showing taken, skipped, and missed doses over the last six months, so users can spot where they're slipping without opening each protocol individually. Protocols that are as-needed or haven't yet had a dose come due stay blank until there's something real to show.

Rounding out the release, injection site last-used dates now resolve in the user's own time zone, the log dose screen labels fields as "Date taken" and "Time taken" and flags times that fall far from a scheduled dose, chat opens on the most recent message instead of requiring a scroll, weight trend labels wrap properly at larger font sizes, and the app now retries automatically through brief network interruptions on startup.

Building toward Connect: recent updates

Connect builds on a string of updates over the past several weeks that expanded what Peptide Tracker can track and how users manage it:

Version 2.10.0 (July 31) gave users control over their Today tab, letting them customize which sections appear via a new Customize option. It also made library search smarter, recognizing alternate compound names like "Ozempic" and "Semaglutide" and surfacing the right result. Inventory received a major upgrade: vials and supplies now show every dose taken from them, each dose log links back to its exact container, users can add vials and supplies directly from Inventory, record lot numbers and pharmacies for supplies, and browse injection history by site. Users can also now edit their name and phone number in Settings, including international numbers.

gave users control over their Today tab, letting them customize which sections appear via a new Customize option. It also made library search smarter, recognizing alternate compound names like "Ozempic" and "Semaglutide" and surfacing the right result. Inventory received a major upgrade: vials and supplies now show every dose taken from them, each dose log links back to its exact container, users can add vials and supplies directly from Inventory, record lot numbers and pharmacies for supplies, and browse injection history by site. Users can also now edit their name and phone number in Settings, including international numbers. Version 2.9.0 (July 29) expanded Peptide Tracker beyond injections. Users can now add capsules, tablets, nasal sprays, and pens to Inventory and log doses directly from those containers. When creating or editing a protocol, users choose how they take it, by injection, by mouth, under the tongue, or through the nose, and the app matches supplies and updates remaining amounts accordingly. This release also fixed an intermittent app-wide crash, improved error messaging, and clarified scheduled dose confirmations.

Peptide Tracker remains completely free to use, with no ads, subscriptions, or paywalls.

About Peptide Tracker: Peptide Tracker is a free iOS and Android app for people managing peptide protocols, offering dose logging, vial and supply inventory, injection-site rotation, adherence tracking, and reminders. The company was co-founded by Kevin Miller (CEO) and JP Sio (CTO).

Media Contact

Kevin Miller

Co-Founder & CEO, Peptide Tracker

[email protected]

https://peptidetracker.ai/

SOURCE Peptide Tracker