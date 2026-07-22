Peptide Tracker Ships Version 2.8.0, Adding a Learning Course, Social Feature Preview, and Redesigned Navigation

Update brings "Peptide Basics" education, early access to a new Connect feature for Founding Members, expanded syringe support, and a redesigned app experience

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peptide Tracker, the free app helping users track peptide protocols, injection sites, and dosing schedules, today announced the release of version 2.8.0, now available on the App Store and Google Play. The update introduces a new educational course, gives Founding Members first access to an upcoming social feature, and delivers several improvements to logging and navigation.

The centerpiece of the release is "Peptide Basics," a new course now live in the app's Learn tab. Designed for users who are new to peptides or want a clearer foundation, the course walks through the fundamentals of protocols, dosing, and safe practices in plain language.

Version 2.8.0 also gives Founding Members the ability to claim their username ahead of Connect, a new social feature coming soon to Peptide Tracker. Founding Members can additionally customize their profile background with a sky, one of the first visual perks tied to the membership.

"Connect is the next big step for the app, and we wanted our Founding Members to be first in line," said JP Sio, co-founder and CTO of Peptide Tracker, who leads product and engineering for the app. "Claiming a username now means they'll have the name they want when it launches."

On the tracking side, the update adds support for 3mL syringes, which users can now select when logging doses and setting up vials, giving users more accurate options for their specific protocols. The Today tab's Upcoming section has also been redesigned for a clearer, more at-a-glance view of what's next.

"A lot of this release is about precision, whether that's the syringe sizes we support or how clearly we surface what's due next," said Sio. "Small details like that make a real difference for someone managing a protocol every day."

The release rounds out with a redesigned bottom tab bar, part of an ongoing effort to make the app easier to navigate as new features are added.

"As we've added more to the app, from courses to Connect to inventory tools, the navigation had to evolve with it," said Sio. "The redesigned tab bar is built to scale with everything we're planning next."

Peptide Tracker remains completely free to use, with no ads, subscriptions, or paywalls.

Version 2.8.0 is available now on the App Store and Google Play.

About Peptide Tracker: Peptide Tracker is a free app that helps users track peptide protocols, including dosing schedules, injection site rotation, vial inventory, and reconstitution. Built by people who use peptides themselves, the app is designed to make protocol management simple, private, and judgment-free. Peptide Tracker is co-founded by Kevin and JP Sio.

Company: Peptide Tracker

Media Contact Name: Kevin Miller, Co-Founder

Media Contact Email: [email protected]

Address: Los Angeles, CA, USA

Website: http://peptidetracker.ai

SOURCE Peptide Tracker