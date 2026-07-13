Peptide Tracker Launches Founding Member Program, Letting Users Support the App Without a Paywall

Free, pay-what-you-want membership funds new features while keeping the app 100% free for everyone

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peptide Tracker, the free iOS app helping users track peptide protocols, injection sites, and dosing schedules, today announced the launch of its Founding Member program, a Wikipedia-style, pay-what-you-want membership designed to fund the app's continued development without introducing a paywall or restricting any features.

Since launching, Peptide Tracker has grown to more than 25,000 downloads, with users relying on the app daily to track adherence, manage vial inventory and reconstitution, log weight, and rotate injection sites. As the user base grew, so did requests from users asking for a way to support the app financially.

"So many people have emailed us asking if there's a way to help fund what we're building. That request stuck with me. It's one of the nicest things a user can ask," said Kevin, co-founder and CEO of Peptide Tracker. "We wanted to build something that honored that without ever compromising the promise we made when we started: this app is free, and it stays free."

With the new Founding Member program, users choose their own contribution amount on an annual basis. There is no minimum, no suggested tier, and no feature gated behind payment. Every contribution goes directly toward funding new features, product improvements, and ongoing development.

Founding Members will also receive recognition for their early support as the program evolves, with additional member benefits planned for future releases.

"This isn't about changing what Peptide Tracker is," said Kevin. "It's about giving the people who've been here from the start a way to help us build faster, for them and for everyone who downloads the app next."

The Founding Member program is available now within the Peptide Tracker app.

About Peptide Tracker: Peptide Tracker is a free iOS app that helps users track peptide protocols, including dosing schedules, injection site rotation, vial inventory, and reconstitution. Built by people who use peptides themselves, the app is designed to make protocol management simple, private, and judgment-free. Peptide Tracker is co-founded by Kevin and JP Sio.

Media Contact

Kevin Miller

[email protected]

peptidetracker.ai

SOURCE Peptide Tracker