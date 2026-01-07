PeptideCritic Launches Personalized Price Tracking Dashboard and Stock Alert System

New tools deliver real-time price comparisons and automated notifications across vendor marketplace

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PeptideCritic.com, the independent product review and pricing transparency platform, today announced the launch of its personalized Peptide Price & Stock Tracking dashboard, giving registered users the ability to monitor prices and inventory from a single, centralized interface with automated email alerts.

The new feature expands the platform's existing price-per-unit tracking infrastructure, allowing users to create customized watchlists and receive immediate notifications when out-of-stock items become available at their preferred vendors.

"Researchers told us they were spending hours each week manually checking vendor websites for restocks and price changes," said Bob Vidra, founder of PeptideCritic. "Our new tracking system puts that information directly in users' dashboards and inboxes, saving time and ensuring they never miss availability windows."

How the Tracking System Works

Users can add any product from the Peptide Pricing Index or any vendor from the Vendor Directory to their personal favorites list with a single click. The dashboard then aggregates real-time pricing and availability data for all favorited items, displaying side-by-side comparisons across vendors.

The stock alert system monitors inventory status and sends email notifications the moment a tracked item returns to stock at a user's preferred vendors.

Key Features:

One-click favorites: Add products and vendors to a personalized watchlist directly from listing pages

Add products and vendors to a personalized watchlist directly from listing pages Unified dashboard: View all tracked items with current pricing from multiple vendors in one place

View all tracked items with current pricing from multiple vendors in one place Automated stock alerts: Receive instant email notifications when out-of-stock items become available

Receive instant email notifications when out-of-stock items become available Standardized price tracking: Compare price-per-unit across vendors to identify the best value

Compare price-per-unit across vendors to identify the best value Community-driven rankings: Vendor ratings based on verified user reviews, not paid placements

Expanding the Transparency Mission

The new tracking features extend PeptideCritic's founding mission of bringing transparency to online marketplaces. Since launching in September 2025, the platform has established itself as an independent watchdog, aggregating verified vendor reviews, product verification data, and live pricing while maintaining a strict policy against paid vendor rankings.

"Our rankings are earned, not bought. The new tracking system puts that same unbiased, community-driven data directly in researchers' hands," Vidra added.

The platform also offers complementary tools including calculators, a label maker, and an active community forum where users share experiences and insights.

Availability

The Price & Stock Tracking dashboard is available immediately at no cost to all registered PeptideCritic users. New users can create a free account at https://peptidecritic.com .

About PeptideCritic

PeptideCritic.com is an independent vendor review directory and price comparison platform. Founded by a team with over 20 years of combined experience frustrated by opaque pricing and inconsistent quality in online marketplaces, the platform provides live price tracking, product verification data, and community-driven vendor reviews. PeptideCritic's mission: no hype, no pay-to-play—just transparent data to help researchers find reliable suppliers. For more information, visit https://peptidecritic.com .

