Peptide-drug Conjugates (PDCs) Market Future Pipeline/Clinical Trial Analysis and Revenue Forecast Snapshot - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on "Global Peptide–drug Conjugates (PDCs) Market By Product (Lutetium Lu 177 dotatate, Melflufen, ANG1005, BT1718, CBX-12, and Other Pipeline Products) By Indication (Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma, Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs), Gastric Cancers, Acromegaly, Ophthalmology, and Other Cancer Indications. )– Technology Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast Till 2030"

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global peptide–drug conjugates (PDCs) market is expected to record a promising CAGR of 13.7% during the period of 2022-2030. By region, North America dominates the global peptide–drug conjugates (PDCs) market with the largest share.

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-peptidedrug-conjugates-pdcs-market/1351

The peptide drug conjugates are targeted therapeutic drugs, targeting the tumor cell to release the cytotoxin. The swelling investments by key players to develop promising therapies are anticipated to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. The emergence of Peptide–Drug Conjugates (PDCs) therapy for patients suffering from different types of cancers is believed to create a number of clinical opportunities during the forecast period. PDC uses a peptide chain of about ten amino acids to target tumour cells, and its molecular weight is smaller than ADC, which can be rapidly enriched to tumour sites. At the same time, drug molecules in blood can be cleared quickly with a short half-life, helping to reduce toxic side effects caused by off-targeting.

Peptide–drug conjugates (PDCs) are a novel targeted therapy that exhibits enhanced tumour penetrance and selectivity. Peptide–drug conjugates (PDCs) are a promising field of study, as evidenced by the two PDCs now available on the market. In addition, PDCs with the proper design and focus is expected to affect the targeted therapeutic market by delivering safer medications. The increasing number of pharmaceutical drug innovations is expected to fuel the growth of peptide–drug conjugates (PDCs) market in the near future. Also, in the coming days, there will be rapid approval of peptide drug conjugates in treating cancers due to the robust clinical pipeline of drugs. Despite these, the peptide drug conjugates have several limitations which hinder the growth of the PDCs market. Major driving factors of peptide–drug conjugates (PDCs) market are the increasing need for therapeutic drugs, high prevalence of cancer diseases, rising number of clinical trials, and increasing investments by key players to develop promising therapies. Furthermore, advanced medical technologies, growth in the population, and a growing number of health-conscious people enhance the market growth.

However, the high-cost treatments, complex procedures, and lack of strict government laws limit the market growth. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted this market due to the lockdown situation. In addition, the pipeline product approval process may hamper the product market and production as a lot of clinical trials are going on today. On the other hand, FDA has approved very few pipeline products regarding peptide drug conjugates in the last five years, which will impact the market in the forecasting period.

At the regional level, North America, followed by the Europe region, is expected to hold the highest share of this market over the forecast period due to the high prevalence of cancer, fast adoption of advanced technologies, rising awareness about therapeutic drugs, and increasing government investments and funding in R&D of therapeutic medications. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to show significant market growth in the future owing to the advancement of modern technologies and the rising prevalence of cancer.

The key players involved in peptide–drug conjugates (PDCs) industry are Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, Bicycle Therapeutics, Cybrexa Therapeutics, Esperance Pharmaceuticals, Oncopeptides AB, Pepgen Corporation, Soricimed Biopharma, Theratechnologies, Pfizer Inc, Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC, Antisense Therapeutics, Midatech Pharma PLC, Ipsen Pharma, Chiasma, Inc., Peptron, Inc., CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS, Dauntless Pharmaceuticals, Camurus AB, Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pharmaspur, Aspire Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Midatech Pharma Plc, and Other Prominent Players. This field's leading players use strategies like novel therapy innovations, partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and agreements.

Key developments in the market

In Dec 2021 , A strategic partnership agreement was signed between Coherent Biopharma and WuXi STA. In order to speed up the development of its current and future drug candidates (small molecules, peptides, oligonucleotides, complex chemical conjugates, etc.), from API to drug product, the company will offer Coherent Biopharma integrated CMC services.

A strategic partnership agreement was signed between Coherent Biopharma and WuXi STA. In order to speed up the development of its current and future drug candidates (small molecules, peptides, oligonucleotides, complex chemical conjugates, etc.), from API to drug product, the company will offer Coherent Biopharma integrated CMC services. In Oct 2021 , Oncopeptides AB announced the withdrawal of Pepaxto® (INN melphalan flufenamide) from the US market. Oncopeptides will collaborate with the FDA to keep the drug available for patients who are currently receiving Pepaxto treatment.

Oncopeptides AB announced the withdrawal of Pepaxto® (INN melphalan flufenamide) from the US market. Oncopeptides will collaborate with the FDA to keep the drug available for patients who are currently receiving Pepaxto treatment. In July 2020 , AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo formed a new $6 billion global ADC alliance to co-develop and commercialise DS-1062, a TROP2 directed DXd antibody-drug conjugate in Phase I for non-small cell lung cancer and breast cancer. The businesses will share development and commercialization costs as well as profits from DS-1062 worldwide, except for Japan .

AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo formed a new global ADC alliance to co-develop and commercialise DS-1062, a TROP2 directed DXd antibody-drug conjugate in Phase I for non-small cell lung cancer and breast cancer. The businesses will share development and commercialization costs as well as profits from DS-1062 worldwide, except for . In June 2019 , Novartis AG and PeptiDream Inc. signed a new Peptide Drug Conjugate "PDC" collaboration agreement to initiate macrocyclic peptide discovery, which will be used to address therapeutic and diagnostic applications.

Curious about Details @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-peptidedrug-conjugates-pdcs-market/1351

Market Segments

Global peptide–drug Conjugates (PDCs) Market, by Product, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Lutetium Lu 177 dotatate

Melflufen

ANG1005

BT1718

CBX-12

Other Pipeline Products

Global peptide–drug Conjugates (PDCs) Market, by Indication, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs)

Gastric Cancers

Acromegaly

Ophthalmology

Other Cancer Indication

Global peptide–drug Conjugates (PDCs) Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Peptide–drug Conjugates (PDCs) Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

U.S.

Canada

Europe Peptide–drug Conjugates (PDCs) Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Peptide–drug Conjugates (PDCs) Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Peptide–drug Conjugates (PDCs) Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Peptide–drug Conjugates (PDCs) Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For More Customization @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1351

Why should buy this report:

To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for global peptide–drug conjugates (PDCs) products

To receive industry overview and future clinical trial/pipeline trends of global peptide–drug conjugates (PDCs) market

To analyse the peptide–drug conjugates (PDCs) market drivers and challenges

To get information on peptide–drug conjugates (PDCs) market size value (US$ Mn) forecast till 2030

To get information on major Investments, Mergers & Acquisition in global peptide–drug conjugates (PDCs) market industry

Other Related Reports Published by InsightAce Analytic:

Global Polymer Drug Conjugates Market

Global Neoantigen Peptides Manufacturing Market

Global Antibody Drug Conjugates (Adcs) – Linker And Conjugation Technologies Market

Global Peptide CDMO (Pharmaceutical) Market

About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Contact Us:

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

Tel.: +1 551 226 6109

Email: [email protected]

Site Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/2tBXsgS

Follow Us On Facebook @ bit.ly/2H9jnDZ

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1729637/InsightAce_Analytic_Logo.jpg

SOURCE InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.