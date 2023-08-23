PeptiGrowth Inc. and Orizuru Therapeutics, Inc. Enter into Joint Development of Novel Synthetic Peptide Based Growth Factor

TOKYO, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PeptiGrowth Inc (PeptiGrowth), a Japanese biotechnology company focusing on the development of synthetic peptide based growth factors and Orizuru Therapeutics, Inc(OZTx), a Japanese biopharmaceutical company focusing on the research and development of iPSC-derived regenerative medicine have entered into a joint development agreement to create a novel synthetic peptide that will replace a recombinant growth factor used in the manufacturing of regenerative medicine product developed by OZTx.

OZTx, with the aim of social implementation of cell therapy products and innovative iPS cell-related technologies (platform innovation), is conducting research and development of regenerative medicine using iPS cell-derived cardiomyocytes and islet cells and supports commercialization of development candidate seeds through collaboration with commercial partnerships and academic institutions.

PeptiGrowth is developing "synthetic peptide growth factors" that have the same functions as commercially available growth factors and cytokines by utilizing their proprietary peptide discovery technology: Peptide Discovery Platform System (PDPS). PeptiGrowth aims to contribute to expansion of the regenerative medicine and cell therapy industry by developing "synthetic peptide growth factors", thereby solving the problems of standards for biologically derived raw materials, quality uniformity, material stability, and high cost, currently faced by the industry.

Under this agreement, PeptiGrowth will develop and supply multiple candidate peptides created by PDPS to OZTx. OZTx will use the provided candidate peptides as part of their in-house evaluation assay system to specify a few candidates that are promising as the growth factor alternative peptide. These candidate peptides will be optimized in terms of bioactivity, chemical stability, solubility, etc., to create novel chemically synthesized peptides that have the equivalent functions as conventional recombinant growth factors in cell proliferation and differentiation induction.

The use of the synthetic peptide created under this agreement is expected to eliminate concerns about quality variations between production lots and reduce manufacturing cost, which have been a problem inherent in conventional recombinant growth factors, thereby enabling improved productivity and economic efficiency at OZTx.

Kenji Nonaka, President at Orizuru Therapeutics, Inc.

"We are very pleased with this collaboration with PeptiGrowth, which aims to promote the spread of regenerative medicine through innovative technologies and ideas. We recognize that quality variation and high manufacturing costs are two of the challenges that must be overcome in the development of regenerative medicine products, but we expect that this collaboration will enable us to make significant progress toward practical application and that the results will also benefit the regenerative medicine industry at large."

Jiro Sugimoto, President at PeptiGrowth Inc.

"It is a great honor for us to develop the novel growth factor alternative peptide in collaboration with Orizuru Therapeutics, a company that has attracted the attention of the regenerative medicine industry in the field of iPS cells. We hope that this collaboration of technologies originated from Japan will create innovative peptide that will be widely used in the global market and make a significant contribution to the industry."

About PeptiGrowth Inc.

Name ：PeptiGrowth Inc.

Founded ：April 1st, 2020

Address ：6-1, Marunouchi 2-Chome, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 100-8086, Japan

President ：Jiro Sugimoto

Business ：Conventional growth factors and cytokines used in the manufacturing of regenerative medicine and cell therapy products are facing various challenges such as lot-to-lot quality variation, potential contamination with biological impurities, low stability, and high cost. PeptiGrowth was established as a joint venture between Mitsubishi Corporation and PeptiDream Inc. with the missions to address and solve those challenges that regenerative medicine and cell therapy industry is facing. PeptiGrowth has been working on the development of a series of synthetic peptides that have the same functions as conventional growth factors and cytokines. Its peptides are completely chemically synthesized and animal component-free.

We have already launched six products, and plan to launch growth factor substitute peptides with the same functions as VEGF, Wnt3a, PDGF-AA, bFGF, and TPO in 2023 and early of 2024.

For more information, please visit https://peptigrowth.com/en/

About Orizuru Therapeutics, Inc.

Name ：Orizuru Therapeutics, Inc.

Founded ：April 9th, 2021

Address ：2-26-1 Muraoka-higashi, Fujisawa-shi, Kanagawa, 251-8555 Japan

President ：Kenji Nonaka

Business ：OZTx, founded in April 2021 by KYOTO-iCAP, is steadfast in its dedication to bringing hope for better health through the infinite power of science. To deliver cell therapies to patients, the company promotes the wide use of cell therapy products and innovative iPSC-related technology through the following activities:

1.Development of regenerative medical products through cell transplantation

2.Support for drug discovery research and development of regenerative medicine research platform using iPSC-related technology

For more information, please visit https://orizuru-therapeutics.com/en/

Contacts for inquiries or additional information:

PeptiGrowth Inc. E-mail: [email protected] TEL：+81-70-4503-1497

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2192308/image_5029367_29950807.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2192687/OZPG_logo1024_1_Logo.jpg

SOURCE PeptiGrowth Inc.