PeptiSystems secures growth equity investment from Rubicon Healthcare Partners to accelerate commercial expansion

UPPSALA, Sweden, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PeptiSystems, a life science company developing advanced manufacturing solutions for peptide and oligonucleotide-based therapeutics, has announced a significant growth investment from Rubicon Healthcare Partners. The partnership will enable PeptiSystems to accelerate its global expansion and deliver scalable, next-generation manufacturing solutions to a rapidly growing biopharma market.

Rubicon Healthcare Partners is a growth-oriented investment firm focused on Nordic life science companies supplying products, services, and technologies to the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industries. Through this partnership, Rubicon brings valuable experience and networks to support PeptiSystems' international expansion and strategic development. Rubicon will become the largest shareholder in PeptiSystems after the transaction.

The investment enables PeptiSystems to further accelerate its commercial development and strengthen the organization for the next phase of growth. Building on its expanding customer base and the commercial momentum, the company is now advancing toward large-scale industrial applications and supporting customers in the transition to GMP production of therapeutic peptides and oligonucleotides.

"We are pleased to welcome Rubicon Healthcare Partners as a new shareholder in PeptiSystems. Their global life science experience and Nordic presence will be a valuable asset as we take the next steps in driving commercialization and scale our technology for industrial applications. This investment reflects confidence in our team and our strategy to drive growth in a rapidly expanding market," says Karin Granath, CEO of PeptiSystems.

"We are proud to partner with PeptiSystems and support their robust growth strategy. The company's strong values, commitment to excellence, and strategic vision align nicely with our investment philosophy. We were attracted to PeptiSystems' innovative best-in-class instrument portfolio, customer-centric approach, and excellent management team," says Ole J. Dahlberg, Managing Partner at Rubicon Healthcare Partners.

"I welcome Rubicon as major shareholder in PeptiSystems. This financial injection will further speed up our growth ability in providing our unique flow through technology for the production of therapeutic peptides and oligos," says Mats Johnson, Chairman of the Board of PeptiSystems.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including review under Sweden's Foreign Direct Investment screening legislation.

For more information, please contact:

Karin Granath, CEO, PeptiSystems

Phone: +46 702 82 07 47

Email: [email protected]



Ole J. Dahlberg, Managing Partner, Rubicon Healthcare Partners

Email: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/peptisystems-ab/r/peptisystems-secures-growth-equity-investment-from-rubicon-healthcare-partners-to-accelerate-commerc,c4266278

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/23586/4266278/3780735.pdf PeptiSystems secures growth equity investment from Rubicon Healthcare Partners to accelerate commercial expansion https://news.cision.com/peptisystems-ab/i/peptisystems-growth-capital-from-rubbicon-healthcare-partners,c3486967 PeptiSystems-growth-capital-from-Rubbicon-Healthcare-Partners

SOURCE PeptiSystems AB