PepVax announces it has been awarded the RUBRIC grant, Selected amongst the finalists for RESI Innovator's Pitch Challenge, and Other updates

BETHESDA, Md., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PepVax, Inc., the parent company of the "Intus" family of companies, announced today it has been awarded the Rural and Underserved Business Recovery from Impact of COVID-19 (RUBRIC) grant to continue its work of PVX-010 and other candidates using its novel SMARTmid™ platform (http://www.pepvax.co/technology.html). SMARTmid™ allows for non-viral drug delivery of nucleic acids, gene therapies and cell therapies in pre-clinical development to make safer and more effective treatments inside the patient (Intusic™) using a "Trojan Horse" approach. RUBRIC is an economic relief initiative to benefit socially and economically disadvantaged and rural early-stage technology-based businesses hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It has been a tough year for us and many other companies to maneuver through this pandemic, to raise funds, and to continue the important work we are doing," said Mahesh Narayanan, CEO of PepVax. "We appreciate Maryland's constant support of our efforts to develop treatments for COVID-19, cancers, and many other indications."

Propelling the future of cell and gene therapies from universities to startups

In 2021, PepVax has entered into collaborative research agreements with various researchers from Stanford University, Johns Hopkin University, and University of Maryland to identify and transfer potential assets for its "Intus" companies, with currently 12 assets under review. In partnership with BusStim (https://www.busstim.com), a Virtual Biotech Accelerator, PepVax plans to transfer early-stage assets that can benefit from SMARTmid™'s non-viral delivery into spinouts for clinical development and eventual commercialization.

Upcoming conferences

Life Science Nation has chosen PepVax as a finalist for the Innovator's Pitch Challenge at Digital RESI (June 8-10th), presenting its technology in an exhibition-style virtual format. Being a Finalist gains PepVax additional exposure to investors and potential partners by showcasing its company and products. To learn more, please visit here (https://resiconference.com/digital-resi-june-live-agenda/innovators-pitch-challenge/pepvax-inc/). PepVax will also be participating at BIO Digital from June 14-18th.

About PepVax, Inc.

Founded in 2013, PepVax, Inc. is the parent company of the "Intus" family of companies revolved around it's DNA-based drug delivery and development platform, SMARTmid™, to develop next generation of cell, gene and immunotherapies for cancers, infections and genetic diseases. PepVax will rely on privately raised financing, licensing fees, and corporate partnerships to fund its operations and capital expenditures to transfer early-stage assets that can benefit from SMARTmid™'s non-viral delivery into spinouts for clinical development and eventually commercialization. PepVax also plans to create licensing agreements for SMARTmid™ with other biotech companies for drug delivery or therapeutic development. Learn more at www.pepvax.co

