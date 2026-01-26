Pepzyme AG™ Supercharges Collagen Breakdown for GLP-1 Support

CHINO, Calif., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepzyme AG™, a proteolytic enzyme blend from Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics, delivers what GLP-1 users need most— support for superior collagen digestion and metabolic function, backed by published scientific research.

A peer-reviewed, published in vitro study using the gold-standard INFOGEST digestion model showed Pepzyme AG™ promotes enhanced collagen breakdown and increased release of low-molecular-weight bioactive peptides, helping consumers utilize the collagen they consume.

Furthermore, the released peptides demonstrate more than 30% improvement in anti-diabetic (DPP-IV inhibitory) activity, supporting the body's natural GLP-1 activity and complementing GLP-1 therapies.

This transforms collagen into a functional ingredient that supports both the metabolic and structural challenges facing GLP-1 users—from impaired protein digestion to accelerated lean muscle and bone loss.

"Pepzyme AG™ gives brands the scientific foundation to position collagen as essential GLP-1 support, not just a protein supplement," said Reshma Rathi, Vice President of Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics. "It's a straightforward formulation upgrade that supports premium positioning in the fastest-growing segment of metabolic health."

With GLP-1 use projected to reach 30 million Americans by 2030, the data is clear—collagen brands that integrate Pepzyme AG™ gain differentiation in a market where science drives success.

About Specialty Enzymes and Probiotics

Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics is a research-driven manufacturer with more than 45 years of fermentation experience. The company's innovative and scientifically formulated synbiotic, probiotic and enzyme solutions are supported by clinical trials and research studies published in reputable peer-reviewed journals. Specialty's branded products are shown in studies to promote joint, muscle, cardiovascular, immune, gut and digestive health, as well as promote sports nutrition.

Products are manufactured in the company's state-of-the-art, NSF GMP-certified manufacturing facilities, which boast a long list of elite accreditations, including The Non-GMO Project, OK Kosher and ISA Halal. Ingredients and finished products are extensively tested by a third-party ISO 17025 certified laboratory. Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics is a proud member of the International Probiotic Association (IPA) and Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN).

SOURCE Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics