Pequot Health Care to Announce Partnership with Root Center for Advanced Recovery as a Center of Excellence

Pequot Health Care

21 Feb, 2024, 13:19 ET

  • Partnership Ensures Comprehensive Care for Mental Health and Addiction Treatment
MASHANTUCKET, Conn., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pequot Health Care will ceremonially announce its new partnership with Root Center for Advanced Recovery, a nonprofit mental health and addiction treatment organization, as one of its preferred healthcare partners and centers of excellence for addiction and mental health treatment.

WHEN: Monday February 26, 2024, from 12 to 1:30 pm

LOCATION: Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation (MPTN) Community Center: 2 Matts Path, Mashantucket, CT 06338

ATTENDEES: Leadership of the MPTN Tribal Government, Foxwoods Resort Casino, MPTN Tribal Health Services, Pequot Health Care (PHC), and the Root Center.

IN DETAIL: Pequot Health Care (PHC) will announce its new partnership with the Root Center for Advanced Recovery on Monday, February 26, 2024. Participants will include Mashantucket Pequot Tribal leadership, executives of Foxwoods Resort Casino, Root Center, and media representatives.

The Root Center for Advance Recovery is a nonprofit mental health and addiction treatment organization. A preferred PHC healthcare partner and center of excellence for addiction and mental health treatment, Root Center is Connecticut's largest methadone provider, offering a myriad of mental health and addiction treatment options to serve nearly 6,000 patients daily across more than 10 clinics. 

"We are pleased to welcome Root Center as a partner under the Pequot Health Care umbrella of exceptional care and service," said Dr. Setu Vora, Chief Medical Officer for the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation. "This partnership serves to expand mental health care and recovery opportunities for our clients, Team Members, Tribal Members and other health plan members with dignity and compassion, enhancing the overall quality of life."

"We could not be more thrilled that Pequot Health Care chose Root Center as a center of excellence for mental health and addiction treatment services," said Root Center CEO and President, Steven Zuckerman. "We know that this partnership will immediately become an integral catalyst in our ability to reach more individuals in need of this vital healthcare treatment in Southeastern Connecticut." 

Pequot Health Care, a wholly-owned entity of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, is long recognized as a leader in managing health care plans for tribes and employers. This partnership will serve members of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Family Health Plan and the Mashantucket Pequot Employee Open Plan.

For more information or to attend and cover this event, please contact Heather Mars-Martins at 860-396-2314 or [email protected].

SOURCE Pequot Health Care

