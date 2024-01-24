Pequot Health Care to Distribute Lifesaving Naloxone Kits to Tribal Nations in Groundbreaking Ten-Year Initiative

MASHANTUCKET, Conn., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant step towards addressing the opioid crisis in Tribal communities, Pequot Health Care, a tribally operated pharmacy health service of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, has been chosen to provide free naloxone nasal spray kits to all federally recognized tribal nations across the United States. This initiative is part of the comprehensive settlement against opioid manufacturers, overseen by Special Master David R. Cohen.

Under this ten-year program, 20,000 kits, amounting to 40,000 doses of naloxone, will be distributed annually to tribal nations. This groundbreaking effort represents a crucial component in the larger strategy to mitigate the devastating impact of opioid use disorder (OUD) within these communities.

Rodney Butler, the Chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, emphasizes the tribe's dedication to health and wellness and expressing gratitude for being part of such a vital project.

Naloxone plays a critical role in saving lives and empowering communities. This distribution program is not just about providing medication, but also about fostering hope and resilience in the face of a national crisis.

Pequot Health Care, with its extensive experience in pharmacy services and deep understanding of tribal health needs, is uniquely positioned to execute this large-scale national initiative. The organization is dedicated to ensuring that these lifesaving kits are delivered efficiently and effectively to every tribal nation, supporting their ongoing battle against the opioid epidemic.

The initiative underlines a collective commitment to harm reduction and reflects the broader aim of building a future where every tribal community has the necessary resources to combat the opioid crisis. As this program unfolds, it stands as a beacon of collaboration, compassion, and action towards a healthier, safer future for tribal nations.

Pequot Health Care ( PHC) is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation located within Connecticut. Since 1991, PHC is supporting Tribal Nations and self-funded employers across the United States get better value health through innovative plan designs and administration of health benefits. PHC provides independent third party administration services, clinical pharmacy services, and pharmacy benefit optimization. 

PHC is one of the only independent TPAs nationwide to have a pharmaceutical network, complete with an onsite pharmacy, mail order, clinical telepharmacy, and access to a national retail pharmacy network. Employees benefit from safe, convenient, and affordable medications, while employers benefit from cost-savings.
