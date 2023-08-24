Per Lindsjö of Green Furniture Concept Wins Two Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards

News provided by

Business Worldwide Magazine

24 Aug, 2023, 04:00 ET

LONDON, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CEO of Malmö based Green Furniture Concept has been named twice in the 2023 Business Worldwide CEO Awards. Per Lindsjö was named "Sustainability Business Leader of the Year Sweden" and "Growth Strategy CEO of the Year - Sweden.

The Business Worldwide CEO Awards seek to identify and honour the Most Respected C-level executives across the globe from a variety of different sectors. 
The awards themselves do not focus on a company's success, as many do, but the spotlight is on the success of individuals who make the corporations tick – namely senior executives such as CEOs, Managing Directors, Directors and senior-level management. The intention is to give a worthy individual the recognition they deserve while using their example to inspire other companies and business leaders to achieve similar success.

Inclusive design and sustainable seating are interconnected concepts that contribute to creating more inclusive and environmentally conscious spaces. This means considering the diverse needs of the community in providing seating options which are comfortable, accessible, and adaptable. Green Furniture Concept focuses on a desire to make sustainability the new standard for public space design, while embracing the concept of the circular economy.

Per and his team place sustainability at the heart of everything they do, which reflects the company's commitment to making a positive difference, taking responsibility for our actions, and continuous improvement. The vision is to help build a world in which natural systems can thrive, waste is eliminated and pollution is minimised.

The company incorporates these values into its designs by choosing recycled or recyclable materials and organic or renewable resources using non-toxic finishes, along with energy-efficient lighting and power. Every element of the project is designed with the environment in mind, so lifecycle and waste reduction are paramount.

By integrating inclusive design principles and sustainable practices into public seating design, Green Furniture Concept creates spaces that are accessible, comfortable, and reflect their mission towards the long-term sustainability of our environment.

For further information, insights and webinars, visit the Green Furniture Concept website:  https://greenfc.com 

More details on the Business Worldwide CEO Awards can be found at: https://www.bwmonline.com/2023-ceo-awards-winners/ 

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

Contact
David Jones
Awards Department
E: [email protected]
W: www.bwmonline.com

SOURCE Business Worldwide Magazine

Also from this source

Head of Belgian Biotech Firm Wins Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Award

Business Worldwide Magazine Announces its CEO Award Winners 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.