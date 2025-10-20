Per Scholas' Career Accelerator Program Drives Wage Increases for Early Career Tech Workers

New research reveals upskilling leads to a 32% wage increase, proving that targeted, continuous training effectively closes the skills and wage gap

BRONX, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Per Scholas, a national tech training nonprofit, today announced the findings of a new study that highlights the critical role of continuous upskilling in a rapidly evolving tech landscape. The study, detailed in the white paper "Upskilling: A Pathway to Economic Advancement for Early Career Tech Workers," showcases how the organization's innovative Career Accelerator program effectively promotes continued economic mobility for tech professionals.

Left to right: Tommy Arvo (Per Scholas Technical Instructor), Kenetra Woods (Per Scholas Alumna), and Theron Wilson (Managing Director, Per Scholas Indianapolis).

Per Scholas launched its Career Accelerator program in 2021 to tackle a persistent, industry-wide challenge: ensuring graduates' career momentum lasts long after their first job. This research underscored the critical need for a sustainable pathway to continued career growth, especially as AI continues to evolve workforce needs.

Graduates who completed instructor-led upskilling courses saw average earnings grow by 32%—a $14k annual increase for a full-time worker—compared to their first post-graduation job. While this finding is based on unadjusted data, it demonstrates broad gains across learners. After controlling for key demographics, participants still experienced a significant wage premium. This compares to a 17% increase or $7k for alumni who did not complete a Career Accelerator course.

Additionally, after controlling for key demographic, educational, and work experience variables, the researchers found a statistically significant increase in earnings among those who complete an instructor-led upskilling course, compared to those who did not engage -- an annual differential of $4,200. The data also suggests that the training format is critical, with instructor-led courses yielding the highest wage gains.

"As technology's pace accelerates, upskilling is crucial for economic and career growth," said Caitlyn Brazill, President, Per Scholas. "Our study shows that initiatives like Career Accelerator effectively close skills gaps and boost tech workers' earning potential and career trajectories. To empower our workforce and build a resilient economy, we urge leaders to invest in working adults, track their progress, design inclusively, and keep skills agile—a roadmap for individual prosperity and economic resilience."

Per Scholas' Career Accelerator offers a large variety of short-format, career pathways-aligned upskilling courses designed to fit the busy lives of working professionals, with remote, instructor-led, and asynchronous options available. The program, which currently serves Per Scholas alumni, was designed to accommodate any incumbent workers, addressing a growing need for skills training with the rise of AI.

"Per Scholas didn't just teach me IT skills; they helped me see a future I never thought possible," said Per Scholas alumna Kenetra Woods. "From being laid off to becoming a System Administrator–earning 20% more–my experience with Career Accelerator was truly life-changing. I learned not only technical skills, but the importance of showing up every day, staying focused, and believing that I belonged. Now I mentor new alumni, helping them navigate the path I once found so daunting."

To view the full white paper, Upskilling: A Pathway to Economic Advancement for Early Career Tech Workers, visit perscholas.org .

About Per Scholas:

As Per Scholas celebrates 30 years of impact, we are charting an ambitious path forward— expanding access to high-growth tech careers and fostering economic mobility nationwide. Since 1995, we've offered no-cost tech training to more than 30,000 technologists in the most sought-after tech skills. On average, our learners earn 3x their pre-training wage in their first role after Per Scholas. With 25+ campuses and remote programs, we partner with employers—from Fortune 500 companies to startups—to create inclusive talent pipelines in fields like Cloud, Cybersecurity, Data Engineering, IT Support, and Software Engineering. More than half of our learners hold a high school diploma as their highest educational credential. We are building a future where successful careers in tech are accessible to everyone across urban, suburban, and rural communities, empowering individuals to unlock their potential and drive transformative economic change nationwide.

Learn more at PerScholas.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

