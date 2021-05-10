Per Vices Named one of the Top 100 Defence Companies in Canada

TORONTO, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Per Vices Corporation has been named one of the Top Defence Companies in Canada for 2021 by Canadian Defence Review, a leading defence and military magazine. A new inclusion to the list for 2021, Per Vices is an industry leader in software defined radio solutions that are integrated into radar, GNSS/GPS, satellite, aerospace, and communications systems. The company is growing and expanding its operations and product line to satisfy the stringent and advanced requirements of its clients and their applications.