Per Vices Unveils Full Spectrum Monitoring and Data Storage Solution, Enabling 160Gbps of Data Capture

New offering leverages the Cyan SDR platform to deliver the highest bandwidth; Allows the largest amount of the spectrum to be captured, recorded and played back

TORONTO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Per Vices Corporation, an industry leader in COTS Software Defined Radio solutions, today announced the launch of its new spectrum monitoring and recording solution utilizing the company's innovative high performance Cyan SDR platform. The new solution enables up to 16 independent radio chains, each with 1GHz of bandwidth for monitoring between near DC and 18GHz, and is interfaced with a data storage solution that allows for 4x40Gbps of data transfer and storage. The combined RF, storage and playback solution are implemented in a rack mount system and offer up to 100 TB of total data storage.