Per4mance Development Fires Up the Mopar Racing Scene with the Next Evolution of Its Patented DIRS-R Differential Brace and Ultimate Reinforcement Package

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GetPer4mance.com, the official home of Per4mance Development LLC, has shifted into high gear with the latest upgrade to its patented DIRS-R Differential Brace and all-in-one Ultimate Package Kit. Engineered for serious racers driving 2015–2023 Dodge Charger, Challenger, Demon 170, and Chrysler 300 V8 models, these enhancements build on years of proven results in the Mopar performance community.

DIRS (R Version): Built Right from the Start

Per4mance Development DIRS (R Version) for 2015-23 V8 Chargers/Challengers/300 RWD and Demon 170

The advanced DIRS-R takes everything the original DIRS accomplished and refines it for drag strips, sticky tires, and high-power builds. Built for serious strip and street use, it delivers track-proven durability and precision fitment across modern Mopar V8s.

Key improvements include:

32.5 % lighter than the original DIRS (5.9 lbs. total weight)





American-made, CNC-machined T-6061 billet aluminum





OEM differential bushing and Grade 10 stainless steel hardware





Hard-anodized black coating for durability





EZ access to fill and drain plugs — no brace removal required





Works with stock and most aftermarket exhaust systems, including Borla

Its two-piece configuration ties the differential case to the chassis and adds a triangulated mounting point on the rear cross-member which dramatically reduces case flex, improving traction and helping eliminate wheel hop. Racers and high-performance drivers consistently report stronger launches, smoother rear-ends and zero compromise on NVH (noise/vibration/harshness).

Ultimate Package: The Full Reinforcement Arsenal

For drivers chasing consistency at the strip and reliability on the street, the Ultimate Package Kit delivers the strength and stability your drivetrain demands. This complete setup brings together three proven upgrades in one race-ready solution:

DIRS-R Differential Brace



Billet Race Brace (BRB)



JXB Performance Driveshaft Center Support Bearing Upgrade (includes both Street and Track bushings)

When installed together, these three upgrades strengthen every major weak point in a high-torque drivetrain, from differential case flex and crossmember movement to driveshaft support, giving racers confidence whether chasing 60-foot times or making full passes down the quarter mile.

Commitment to the Track

"Our entire DIRS line was born from real-world test miles and drag-strip launches where standard parts failed," said Rob Gundermann, spokesperson for Per4mance Development. "With the DIRS-R and the Ultimate Package, we're giving racers the freedom to push harder without sacrificing durability or drivability."

Race-Tested Results

Mathew A., an experienced racer from Georgia, summed it up best:

"Unbreakable Grip! All the bounce and unintended tire slip and wheel hop under hard launch conditions is GONE. No more anxiety about busting my differential either…"

About Per4mance Development LLC

Recognized as a must-have mod across the modern Mopar drag community, Per4mance Development designs, engineers, and markets U.S.-made, bolt-on differential reinforcement systems for drivers who push hard on the street and even harder on the strip. With several of its braces holding U.S. design patents, every part is American-made, precision-engineered, and backed by real-world testing to ensure strength, reliability, and of course performance. All products are available for direct online ordering at GetPer4mance.com, with U.S. and international shipping for enthusiasts across North America, Europe, Australia, and beyond.

Media Contact:

Per4mance Development – Media Relations

Rob Gundermann

717-512-7682

[email protected]

www.getper4mance.com

