Per4mance Development LLC Launches Patented DIRS-R Differential Brace and Ultimate Reinforcement Package for High-Performance Dodge & Chrysler V8 Models

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GetPer4mance.com, the official home of Per4mance Development LLC, has expanded its patented Differential Integration and Reinforcement System (DIRS) product line with the release of the lighter, stronger DIRS-R Differential Brace and the new Ultimate Package Kit, designed specifically for 2015–2023 Dodge Charger, Challenger, Demon 170, and Chrysler 300 V8 performance sedans.

DIRS (R Version): Lighter, Stronger, Smarter

DIRS (R Version) for 2015-23 V8 Chargers/Challengers/300 RWD and Demon 170

The DIRS-R is the next evolution of the original DIRS, now available for all 2015–2023 V8 Dodge Chargers, Challengers, Chrysler 300 RWD models, and the Dodge Demon 170.

Key improvements include:

32.5% lighter than the original DIRS (5.9 lbs. total weight)





American-made, CNC-machined T-6061 billet aluminum





OEM differential bushing and Grade 10 stainless steel hardware





Hard-anodized black coating for durability





EZ access to fill and drain plugs — no brace removal required





Works with stock and most aftermarket exhaust systems, including Borla

The two-piece design reinforces the differential case and adds a triangulated integration point to the rear cross-member, significantly reducing case flex and improving traction. Customers consistently report improved rear-end stability, reduced wheel hop, with no significant increase in NVH.

Ultimate Package: Complete Drivetrain Reinforcement

For drivers who want maximum reinforcement, the new Ultimate Package Kit combines three proven upgrades in one solution:

DIRS-R Differential Brace



Per4mance Development Billet Race Brace (BRB)



JXB Performance Driveshaft Center Support Bearing Upgrade (includes both Street and Track bushings)

Together, these components address differential case flex and excessive movement and driveshaft support, giving owners unmatched confidence in both street and track conditions.

Commitment to Quality

"Our DIRS line was created to solve real-world performance challenges faced by Mopar owners," said Rob Gundermann, a spokesperson for Per4mance Development. "The updated DIRS-R and the Ultimate Package give enthusiasts the freedom to push their vehicles harder without sacrificing reliability or comfort."

Customer Praise

Early adopters are already sharing their feedback. Matthew A. of Georgia recently wrote:

"Unbreakable Grip! All the bounce and unintentional tire slip and wheel hop under hard launch conditions is GONE. No more anxiety about busting my differential either..."

About Per4mance Development LLC

Widely considered as a required mod - Per4Mance Development designs, engineers and markets US-made, bolt-on differential reinforcement solutions for owners of modern Mopars who want to improve traction and add differential reinforcement to help prevent case failures on the street and at the track. Several of their braces have been awarded US design patents.

P4D continues to be the innovator of Mopar and Jeep differential reinforcement solutions! All parts are American-made, precision-engineered, and backed by real-world testing to ensure strength, reliability, and of course performance.

Media Contact:

Per4mance Development – Media Relations

Rob Gundermann

717-512-7682

[email protected]

www.getper4mance.com

SOURCE Per4mance Development LLC