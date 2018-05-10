Peraso and IgniteNet Continue to Drive the Fixed Wireless Market with Next Generation Solutions

Peraso and IgniteNet have already announced numerous solutions together, including the latest 10 Gbps MetroLinq Tri-Band Omni outdoor base station announced in late 2017, which utilizes Peraso's point-to-multi point (PTMP) X710 Chipset. The solution enables 60 GHz interference-free connections to high-capacity wireless broadband clients and network backhaul rings, and boasts multi-gigabit, fiber-like wireless connections to multiple endpoints at once.

The entire IgniteNet product line offers best-in-class features, including:

Four (4) WiGig channel support from 57 to 64 GHz, future upgradable to half-channel / quarter-channel

Higher data throughputs up to 3 Gb/s in a single channel

Ability to support 12+ clients per sector

PtP installations up to 2.5 km

Gigabit PtMP installations up to 1km

Widest PtMP sector available in the market – 120 degrees

Lowest Noise Figure to optimize link margin

Largest coverage area serviced by single AP

Robust performance across extended temperature

Excellent adjacent and co-channel interference rejection

"We are connecting the unconnected, as well as bringing more competition to monopoly markets, by providing tools that let ISPs deliver gigabit internet reliably to customers," said Harold Bledsoe, President of IgniteNet. "In working with Peraso, unique technological features such as more channels, higher throughput, adjacent/co-channel interference superiority, and the ability to scale towards 16 and 32 clients per sector, will keep our solutions at the forefront of development in this market, as well as most competitive in both cost and accessibility."

Both Peraso and IgniteNet were first to ship a disruptive mm-Wave solution into the fixed wireless infrastructure market, with their respective products, offering a truly competitive advantage over both traditional WiFi solutions and 60 GHz competitors. Ideal applications include urban deployments connecting multiple MDUs, multi-gigabit connectivity to rural areas, Wi-Fi hotspot backhaul and access, and backhaul for mobile, traffic control and security networks.

"The fixed wireless market is a critical part of our business model and the overall development of our 60 GHz solutions," said Bill McLean, President & CEO of Peraso Technologies. "Creative partnerships such as that with IgniteNet will continue to drive our next generation chipset development, allowing us to provide combined best-in-class functionality and complete solutions in this space."

IgniteNet's product line has already shipped to thousands of operators worldwide, deployed in diverse situations that range from gigabit Internet access for businesses and homes to smart city applications including 4k video surveillance and many others.

About IgniteNet

Headquartered in Irvine, CA, IgniteNet is a wholly owned subsidiary of SMC Networks, Inc. IgniteNet has a proven track record of producing powerful, reliable, easy to deploy, and innovative cloud managed wireless solutions and the industry's lowest cost 60 GHz wireless technology through channel partners worldwide, focusing on Enterprises and Service Providers. For more information, please visit http://www.ignitenet.com.

About Peraso Technologies, Inc.

Peraso is a fabless semiconductor company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The company is focused on the development of 60 GHz chipsets and solutions compliant with the IEEE 802.11ad specification. 60 GHz has been adopted for interoperability certification by the WiFi Alliance under the WiGig® brand. For more information, visit www.perasotech.com.

