Peraso Announces New PER-PAx Series of 60GHz Phased Array Antenna Solutions

mmWave antenna solutions that are fully integrated into customer PCB provide significant increase in performance, bandwidth and reliability while reducing overall system cost

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Peraso Technologies Inc., a leader in the development of mmWave technology and Wireless Gigabit (WiGig®) chipsets, today announced its new PER-PAx patented series of innovative phased array antenna solutions, which complement the company's 802.11ad chipsets. The antennas provide a cost-effective means to increase system performance and cover the extremely wide bandwidth allowed in the unlicensed 60GHz band.

Critical features of the antennas include:

Multi-layer construction optimized for low-cost with fiber-resin substrates and standard process technology; eliminates exotic soft-board or ceramic substrates

PER-PAG models utilize air-gap dielectric for increased antenna gain and system performance

PER-PAD models are designed to feed parabolic reflectors and utilize phased array beam steering to facilitate and optimize antenna aiming

Consistent gain response over the 57-71 GHz unlicensed frequency band

Highly repeatable in mass production

Stable performance over wide operating temperature range

"The PER-PAx antennas provide a solution that the mmWave industry needs in order to reduce system cost without sacrificing performance," explains Bill McLean, President and CEO of Peraso. "Coupled with our new X720 chipset, our customers are able to build multi-gigabit mmWave radio links with ranges in excess of 5kms."

The PER7213-PAG is the first version of the PER-PAG series containing 64 elements configured in a 2-D scanning array with 22dBi gain across the full frequency range. In conjunction with the X720 60 GHz chipset from Peraso, a complete system is able to achieve a 1.5km link without the use of a dish antenna.

The PER7211-PAD is the first PER-PAD model, designed to feed a 390mm dish with 44dBi gain. In conjunction with the X720 60 GHz chipset from Peraso, a complete system is able to achieve a 5km link with a data rate of 1Gb/s.

Peraso will be at Mobile World Congress 2020 in Barcelona, February 24th – 27th, 2020, demonstrating their suite of 60GHz solutions. To book your private demonstration or briefing, please contact: mdenicola@perasotech.com

About Peraso Technologies, Inc.

Peraso is a fabless semiconductor company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The company is focused on the development of 60 GHz chipsets and solutions compliant with the IEEE 802.11ad and 802.11ay specifications. 60 GHz has been adopted for interoperability certification by the WiFi Alliance under the WiGig® brand. For more information, visit www.perasotech.com.

