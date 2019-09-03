Peraso Announces X720 60GHz Chipset For Fixed Wireless Access and Small Cell Backhaul Markets

Chipset is targeted for high performance applications with unprecedented power and functionality

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Peraso Technologies Inc., a leader in the development of mmWave technology and Wireless Gigabit (WiGig®) chipsets, today announced the launch of their X720 high performance pre 802.11ay WiGig® chipset, targeted at fixed wireless access and small cell backhaul applications.

Critical features of the chipset include:

Pout of 24dBm for QPSK modulation, the highest power WiGig® compliant chipset ever successfully deployed;

Support for the entire North American 60GHz unlicensed frequency band of 57GHz – 71GHz, where operation in the 64GHz – 71GHz range significantly increases propagation range due to lower level of oxygen absorption than lower frequencies in the band;

Support for half and quarter channel bandwidth; and

16 multiplexed Rx/Tx ports for inexpensive phased-array or dish antenna implementations, which enable multi-kilometer links.

"The X720 is the highest performance WiGig® chipset ever brought to market" explains Bill McLean, President and CEO of Peraso. "With unprecedented output power, support of the 64GHz – 71GHz band, and utilization of our highly competitive phased array antenna solutions, the X720 is set to upend the current economics of the fixed wireless access marketplace."

The X720 chipset is targeted at a variety of high performance applications. In the FWA market, equipment using the X720 will reach distances of 1.5 km, significantly higher than anything currently available on the market today. Using a dish configuration for applications such as 5G backhaul, the chipset will achieve 5km link distances at a rate of 2Gb/s.

"The X720 is a great example of continuous innovation that will fuel a higher than average growth in the 802.11-based FWA and backhaul markets leveraging the 60 GHz band," explains Kyung Mun, Principal Analyst, Fixed Wireless Access at Mobile Experts. "This chipset expands the 60 GHz FWA ecosystem which we forecast to grow at 16% CAGR from 2018 to 2024, bringing a higher price/performance silicon solution to the market."

The X720 chipset is set to sample in September, with full production slated for Q4 2019. Pricing is available upon request.

About Peraso Technologies, Inc.

Peraso is a fabless semiconductor company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The company is focused on the development of 60 GHz chipsets and solutions compliant with the IEEE 802.11ad and 802.11ay specifications. 60 GHz has been adopted for interoperability certification by the WiFi Alliance under the WiGig® brand. For more information, visit www.perasotech.com.

