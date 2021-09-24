Peraso Components Enable mmWave Radios Presented by Jaguar Wave Technology at Bejing PTEXPO 2021

Jaguar Wave introduces mmWave radio product line for 5G applications at PTEXPO September 27-29

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Peraso Technologies Inc., a leader in the development of mmWave technology and IEEE 802.11ad chipsets, today announced that Jaguar Wave Technology will be introducing a line of mmWave digital radio products which include Peraso's multi-gigabit baseband and 60 GHz mmWave phased-array chipsets at the PT Expo China 2021, in Beijing beginning September 27th.

Jaguar Wave's products are targeted to bandwidth demanding applications in the 5G network. These applications include: data backhaul, smart city connectivity, railway communications, security and surveillance, smart factories and disaster contingency back-up networking.

Critical features include:

High bandwidth, with data rates exceeding 2Gbps

Low latency

Easy installation with automatic beamforming

Low cost of installation and ownership

Small antenna size with small visual impact

Interference resistance with mmWave frequencies and anti-interference technology

Secure data and management traffic

Ron Glibbery, Peraso's co-founder and CEO commented, "We are impressed with Jaguar Wave's products and pleased that they have selected Peraso to provide key mmWave components. Jaguar Wave's introduction of these radios to the Chinese market is a great opportunity for both companies to address the growing demand for data bandwidth in 5G applications. We look forward to continuing the relationship and expanding access to markets that need high performance, cost effective, carrier class products."

Jaguar Wave invites visitors to their booth number 4530, Area E, Main Venue, Beijing National Convention Center.

About PTEXPO

PT Expo China (PTEXPO) is the ICT ecosystem's leading event, hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China. First presented in 1990, the event is committed to building up a dynamic platform for the ICT ecosystem, providing an international platform and networking opportunities in the aspects of ICT policies, research & development, applications, market trends, and investment. PTEXPO attempts to connect and satisfy all of players in the ICT ecosystem, regarded as an inspiring business hub in China and across the globe.

About Shenzhen Jaguar Wave Technology Co., Ltd.

Established in 2016, Jaguar Wave is dedicated to development and application of mmWave in all scenarios. Faster, Smarter, Trustworthy is the core of mmWave technology and our mission is to make it more user friendly. More than 30+ pending patents and a multi-million dollar in-house laboratory operated by Ph.D team gives Jaguar Wave a competitive edge and we are committed to become the leader of 5G mmWave technology in China. Visit www.jaguarwave.com

About Peraso Technologies, Inc.

Peraso is a global leader in the development of 5G mmWave silicon devices, developing mmWave technology since its inception in 2008. The company's 60 GHz chipsets and solutions are compliant with the IEEE 802.11ad and 802.11ay specifications and have been adopted for interoperability certification by the Wi-Fi Alliance under the Wi-Fi CERTIFIED WiGig® brand. Peraso is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. For more information, visit www.perasotech.com.

SOURCE Peraso Technologies Inc.