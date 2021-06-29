Peraso High Performance mmWave Modules Enable Multigigabit Links at 25kms

Using a 40cm dish antenna, the module has demonstrated links up to 25 kms, as evidenced by the production deployment of Tier 1 OEMs in the wireless ISP market. In a standalone configuration, the modules support a range of more than 500m. Additionally, the module supports beam forming and beam steering, thus allowing operators the ability to slightly adjust the direction of the beam to ensure optimal performance at such long distances.

Critical features of the module include:

Fully integrated 802.11ad/ay MAC, PHY, mmWave radio and antenna

57 to 71GHz operation with support for 1.08 GHz channel centers

2.16 GHz and 1.08 GHz channel bandwidth

16-element integrated phased array antenna

Full 2D beam steering (+/-45 deg. in both azimuth and elevation)

Configurable beam tables optimized for use with both a parabolic reflector and standalone operation

38 dBm EIRP with all 16-elements active

Automatic Rate Adaptation, Dynamic Beamforming, Automatic Calibrations

-87dBm receive sensitivity at 1 Gbps data rate (standalone operation)

2 Gbps maximum data rate

USB 3.0 data and control interface

AES-128 encryption

Single 5V power supply input

1PPS synchronization support

Compact 35mm x 50mm form factor

"The PRM2141 is the culmination of over a decade of experience in mmWave communications," said Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. "This not only includes our experience in mmWave semiconductor devices, but also our custom phased array antenna technology, extensive real-time software, complex PCB implementation, and over-the air test procedures. Globally, no other vendor in the market can provide this level of aggregate skill when it comes to mmWave technology."

The PRM2141 can be used in a variety of applications. Some examples include PtP and PtMP links for fixed wireless access networks, private mmWave networks, 5G basestation backhaul and V2X communications.

About Peraso Technologies, Inc.

Peraso is a fabless semiconductor company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Peraso is a global leader in the development of mmwave semiconductor technology. mmWave is a core component of the 3GPP 5G specification, and Peraso is a leader in the development of RF devices that support the Rel. 17 of the 3GPP specification. Additionally, the company has developed 60 GHz chipsets and solutions compliant with the IEEE 802.11ad and 802.11ay specifications. For more information, visit www.perasotech.com.

