Peraso to Present at 22nd Annual Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

BOSTON, MA, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Peraso Technologies Inc., a leader in the development of mmWave technology and Wireless Gigabit (WiGig®) chipsets, will be presenting at the Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Technology, Internet and Communications Conference, August 6th – 7th, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston, MA.

Bill McLean, Peraso's President and CEO, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, August 7th, at 10:25am ET, and will be accepting one-on-one meetings with investors all day Wednesday.

With the WiGig market taking off as major customers commit to its adoption in high volume consumer products, Mr. McLean will present on Peraso's leading role in the mmWave ecosystem, and the significant traction they are witnessing in the Fixed Wireless market. He will also provide an update on its 5G product development and overall strategy.

About Peraso Technologies, Inc.

Peraso is a fabless semiconductor company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The company is focused on the development of 60 GHz chipsets and solutions compliant with the IEEE 802.11ad specification. 60 GHz has been adopted for interoperability certification by the WiFi Alliance under the WiGig® brand. For more information, visit www.perasotech.com.

