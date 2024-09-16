Peratech closes $31.5 million round on the scale-up confidence of its tactile sensing and haptics products

The investment accelerates plans to commercially launch Peratech's personal computing and automotive product ranges

Peratech to receive $31.5M USD (£23.4M), led by Dark Matter Partners and anchored by IP-secured debt

(£23.4M), led by Dark Matter Partners and anchored by IP-secured debt $6.5M USD in equity from new and existing investors was oversubscribed

Catterick Garrison, England , Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peratech secures $31.5 million (£23.4M) in its 2nd major funding round on the confidence of commercial traction of its user interface improvements to PCs and laptops.

Peratech Laptop 1 Peratech Laptop 2 Peratech Laptop 3

Peratech, a global innovation leader in force and haptic-based user interfaces, will use the proceeds to accelerate profitable revenue growth in proven products using its QTC® based force sensing, leading haptic feedback, and unique Hydra® user-interface software. Peratech's proprietary technology combines analog-like force sensing, consistently clear haptic feedback, and intuitive interface-control software to make PC products and the gaming and creative software that runs on them fundamentally easier, more engaging, and more accessible to use. Hydra user interface software adds AI-based user interface intelligence for higher scores, better productivity, and more creativity that a wide range of users can enjoy—from novice to pro.

Said Peratech CEO Jon Stark, "Our force sensing and haptic feedback technologies not only make industry-leading haptic trackpads and force-enabled keyboards, but our control firmware and software does something that no other user interface product can: it makes the user interfaces intelligent. We use that intelligence to make PCs fundamentally easier, more engaging and more fun to use for every user type—from novices to professional content creators and gamers. This financial injection is a major endorsement to the success we've had in making better user experience platforms on Notebooks PCs and Peripherals and enables us to capitalize on our commercial wins and scale up for market share."

Peratech has secured commercial launches with key leaders in the electronics industry around keyboards, trackpads, and other controllers in the PC and gaming space. Peratech also sells automotive interfaces that eliminate driver distractions and improve customer satisfaction through a safer, more engaging in-cabin environment.

"Peratech has built a unique platform technology, with extremely strong IP foundations. They have proven commercial traction globally in large addressable markets. We believe in the management team and are excited to support their ambitions to scale up. We are also pleased to pioneer the ability of IP to act as the principal collateral in financing the technology leaders of the future." Scott Bell, Joint Managing Partner, Dark Matter Partners

About Peratech:

Based on patented Quantum Tunnelling Composite (QTC®) technology and Hydra® user interface as-a-service software, Peratech brings a new dimension to tactile user interfaces, enabling intuitive, consistent experiences in a wide variety of applications and markets. Over a million devices around the world now employ Peratech QTC® based technology. Peratech Holdco Ltd. is a privately held company headquartered in North Yorkshire, UK.

Website and Social Media:

Website: www.peratech.com

LinkedIn: /peratech

About Dark Matter Partners:

Dark Matter Partners provides structured capital solutions to European technology companies. Over 85% of company value today is intangible, principally IP, and we design innovative financing solutions to enable IP-rich companies to secure scale-up capital without significant equity dilution. Our partners include Aon for insurance broking services and a number of leading global insurers, funds, family offices and law firms.

Website and Social Media:

Website: www.darkmatterpartners.co.uk

LinkedIn: /dark-matter-partners

Media Enquiries:

The Story Mob:

For more information, interview or assets requests please contact The Story Mob: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506142/Peratech_Laptop_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506141/Peratech_Laptop_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506143/Peratech_Laptop_3.jpg

SOURCE Peratech