Peraton, a Veritas Capital Portfolio Company, Acquires the as-a-Service Solutions Segment of ViON Corporation

CHANTILLY, Va., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton, a Veritas Capital portfolio company, has acquired the as-a-service (aaS) business of ViON Corporation, enhancing its offerings in the design, delivery and governance of critical IT infrastructure for its government customers. The carve-out acquisition of the cloud business and its employees cements Peraton's market-leading position as a mission-capable integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider.

The agreement adds key leaders, cleared employees, and contracts across the U.S. Department of Defense, civilian agencies, and state governments. These customers reflect the strong demand for IT infrastructure as a service to enable greater storage, computing and network capacity. These capabilities allow government customers to focus on providing core services that meet their mission instead of owning and managing IT.

"ViON's aaS business leads the industry in providing an on-prem, cloud-like experience with a platform that enables scale and governance," said Tom Frana, Chairman and CEO of ViON. "With its existing solutions and presence in the government market, Peraton is well positioned to capitalize on this while ViON will focus on growing its analytics and artificial intelligence solutions business."

"ViON pioneered the delivery of the first aaS cloud solution to the federal government and has built a strong business on that foundation," said Stu Shea, Peraton's chairman, president, and CEO. "With these additional capabilities, along with new employees who share our values and customers' missions, we will solve the biggest challenges facing government and we'll do it in a way that makes the best use of their resources."

"Peraton has successfully executed several important growth initiatives over the past year – both organically and through strategic acquisitions – consistent with our approach to transforming leading government technology companies to better serve the complex needs of their customers," said Ramzi Musallam, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner of Veritas. "With an industry-leading technology solution in infrastructure as-a-service and exceptional team, the addition of ViON's aaS business enhances Peraton's position as a top-tier, next-generation technology provider to the public sector."

Macquarie Capital acted as financial advisor to Peraton. Milbank LLP and Covington & Burling LLP served as legal counsel to Peraton.

About Veritas Capital

Veritas is a longstanding technology investor with a focus on companies operating at the intersection of technology and government. The firm invests in companies that provide critical products and services, primarily technology and technology-enabled solutions, to government and commercial customers worldwide, including those operating in the healthcare, national security, software, education, aerospace & defense, government services, communications, and energy industries. Veritas seeks to create value by strategically transforming the companies in which it invests through organic and inorganic means.

Leveraging technology to make a positive impact across vitally important areas, such as healthcare, education, and national security, is core to Veritas. We are proud stewards of national assets, helping to improve the quality of healthcare while reducing cost, advance our educational system, and protect our nation and allies. For more information, visit www.veritascapital.com.

About Peraton

Peraton drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted and highly differentiated national security solutions and technologies that keep people safe and secure. Peraton serves as a valued partner to essential government agencies across the intelligence, space, cyber, defense, civilian, health, and state and local markets. Every day, our employees do the can't be done, solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit Peraton.com/News and follow Peraton on LinkedIn for news and updates.

