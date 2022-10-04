Peraton and Appvance Partner to Deliver Cutting Edge AI-Driven Autonomous Testing

Partnership will help federal government agencies improve software quality and increase release velocity, vital goals in their digital transformation efforts

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appvance and Peraton have entered into a collaborative partnership to accelerate the software testing process for federal government agencies. The partnership will focus on supporting digital transformation initiatives within government agencies, updating their digital operations and capabilities for better efficiency and responsiveness, and ultimately delivering improved quality and user experiences that better meet their organizational missions.

"We're excited to include Appvance IQ, an AI-driven autonomous continuous testing platform, as a new technology within the cloud and application services that we can offer to our federal customers," said Gary Wang, Vice President, Cloud & Application Services at Peraton. "The addition of AIQ as a solution in our offerings will help our customers approach quality and user experience more strategically. The combined solutioning will elevate the effectiveness of software development activities, as well as improve release velocity."

"Peraton is doing exciting work helping its customers transform their application delivery capabilities and achieve mission success. We're delighted to be partnering with them to serve the federal government," said Appvance CEO Andre Liao. "It's gratifying that such a large, impactful IT innovator would select AIQ as a key AI/ML technology to help ensure their customers' quality engineering success."

Federal customers that engage with Peraton to support their Digital Transformation efforts—particularly those looking to eliminate process inefficiencies and bottlenecks in their software development lifecycle—will be able to choose to license AIQ as part of their customized solution. The Peraton/Appvance collaboration will assist customers with implementing the platform as well as supporting the transition to faster release cycles and more focused quality efforts.

About Appvance

Appvance is the technology leader in AI-driven test generation and autonomous testing, revolutionizing software quality. The company's premier product, Appvance IQ™ (AIQ), helps enterprises improve the quality, performance and security of their applications, all while transforming the ability of their development organizations to meet the demands of the increasing speed and frequency of software releases. AIQ provides organizations the intelligence they need to test what matters most, providing businesses confidence that they are delivering great experiences to their users.

About Peraton

Peraton drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted and highly differentiated national security solutions and technologies that keep people safe and secure. Peraton serves as a valued partner to essential government agencies across the intelligence, space, cyber, defense, citizen security, health, and state and local markets. Every day, employees do the can't be done, solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit Peraton.com/News and follow Peraton on LinkedIn for news and updates.

