Peraton and Strategic Partners on the Forefront of Suicide Prevention for Military and Veteran Populations

News provided by

Peraton

07 Dec, 2023, 10:15 ET

  • "We cannot underscore how close to home this mission is to our team."
  • The work will help enhance VA's efforts to reach historically underserved communities.
  • The company brings over 30 years' worth of experience to the contract.

RESTON, Va., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The mentor protégé joint venture between Peraton and PingWind, Clear Vantage Point Solutions (CVPS) was awarded a $155 million contract from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to prevent suicide within the military and veteran populations. This work supports the Veterans Affairs' National Strategy for Preventing Suicide and the White House's Plan for Reducing Military and Veteran Suicide. The win is also a continuation of work for all Peraton has done in its longstanding support of the Department of Defense Personnel and Security Research Center (PERSEREC).

Continue Reading

PERSEREC conducts applied research and development to improve personnel suitability, security, and reliability policy and practice. For more than 30 years, Peraton and heritage companies have provided research and related support services to PERSEREC and its customers, which involve a cadre of clinical and research psychologists; the research, development, and delivery of educational materials; and outreach campaigns to increase mental health awareness.

"As the natural next step for transitioning military and reservists, we cannot underscore how close to home this mission is to our team," said Tarik Reyes, president, Defense Mission and Health Solutions sector, Peraton. "We humbly accept the honor to leverage previous experiences and the full breadth of our capabilities to support VA on this critical initiative."

The work will help enhance VA's efforts to reach historically underserved veteran populations, specifically rural and marginalized veteran communities and LGBTQ+ veteran populations. Under this contract, the company will develop and deliver a Feasibility Analysis and Implementation Plan, which will summarize findings and recommendations for future implementation by VA following the conclusion of the 30-month period of performance.

Peraton's team on this effort includes experts across many facets of suicide prevention research, outreach, and strategy, bringing depth and breadth of support to tackle this complex and pressing public health crisis.

"As Peraton does with every mission we undertake, we will focus on how best to improve efforts and test plausible solutions that promote widespread equity and access," said Laila Salguero, chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion officer, Peraton. "Given the number of veterans our company employs, we are eager to identify solutions that will reduce the number of veterans who reach the crisis mode." 

The company will leverage its longstanding relationship with America's Warrior Partnership to understand veterans' challenges and inform the research.

"AWP is honored to consider Peraton a comrade-in-arms in the battle to prevent veteran suicide," said Jim Lorraine, CEO, America's Warrior Partnership.

About Peraton

Peraton is a next-generation national security company that drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted, highly differentiated solutions and technologies that protect our nation and allies from threats across the digital and physical domains. Peraton supports every branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, and we serve as a valued partner to essential government agencies that sustain our way of life. Every day, our employees do the can't be done by solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit Peraton.com to learn how we're safeguarding your peace of mind. 

SOURCE Peraton

Also from this source

Meet the Peraton Hiring Team in A City Near You

Meet the Peraton Hiring Team in A City Near You

Peraton is hosting 10 hiring events, on Thursday, Nov. 2, across the country. All job seekers are welcome to come learn about Peraton's career...
Peraton Appoints William "Bill" Mertz as Senior Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer

Peraton Appoints William "Bill" Mertz as Senior Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer

Peraton has announced the appointment of William "Bill" Mertz as senior vice president and chief procurement officer, effective today. "Bill has long ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Mental Health

Image1

Homeland Security

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.