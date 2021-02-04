Peraton Announces New Business Sectors and Executives

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After the successful completion of Peraton's transformational acquisition of Northrop Grumman's integrated mission support and IT solutions business on February 1, Peraton has aligned the company around four business sectors and appointed five new members to its executive leadership team.

The four business sectors and their presidents are:

Space & Intelligence: This sector incorporates several new marquee programs coming in from the acquisition that will dramatically expand Peraton's footprint in key space and intelligence customer markets. It will be led by Roger Mason , previously president, Space, Intelligence & Cyber at Peraton.

, previously president, Space, Intelligence & Cyber at Peraton. Cyber Mission: This sector delivers full-spectrum cyber programs, information operations, and technical solutions that support intelligence, defense, and civil markets. It will be led by Tom Afferton , previously vice president, Defense & Intelligence at Northrop Grumman.

, previously vice president, Defense & Intelligence at Northrop Grumman. Global Defense & Security: This sector incorporates several new programs that deepen Peraton's ability to provide integrated technology solutions to our global defense customers and significantly expand the company's support to the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security. It will be led by John Coleman , previously president, Defense & Homeland Security at Peraton.

, previously president, Defense & Homeland Security at Peraton. Civil & Health: This sector delivers advanced, mission-specific technology solutions for citizen and human services agencies, as well as military, civilian, state and local, and global health customers covering critical areas such as COVID-19, Medicare, and citizen-centric services. It will be led by Tarik Reyes , previously vice president, Civil & Health at Northrop Grumman.

Additionally, Peraton has created three new executive leadership roles to support program excellence, strategy execution, and a holistic approach to diversity, equity and inclusion:

Chief Performance Officer: Erik Buice is responsible for ensuring the adoption and application of quality and certification standards across Peraton's portfolio, and establishing critical, value-add performance metrics for the enterprise. Buice was previously sector vice president and general manager of Northrop Grumman's Information Solutions and Services division.

is responsible for ensuring the adoption and application of quality and certification standards across Peraton's portfolio, and establishing critical, value-add performance metrics for the enterprise. Buice was previously sector vice president and general manager of Northrop Grumman's Information Solutions and Services division. Chief Strategy Officer: Chris Valentino is responsible for leading the strategic market creation of Peraton by operationalizing the company's strategy and partnering with company leaders and managers for execution. Valentino was previously vice president, Information Warfare and Cyber Survivability at Northrop Grumman.

is responsible for leading the strategic market creation of Peraton by operationalizing the company's strategy and partnering with company leaders and managers for execution. Valentino was previously vice president, Information Warfare and Cyber Survivability at Northrop Grumman. Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Officer: Laila Salguero is responsible for working across Peraton's sectors and functions to help align the company's DE&I goals with measurable business outcomes. She also leads the company's ethics and compliance function and is charged with establishing and executing programs that support enterprise DE&I efforts, including the company's employee resource groups. Salguero was previously vice president, Corporate Responsibility at Peraton.

"I am thrilled to welcome Tom, Tarik, Erik, Chris, and Laila to Peraton's executive leadership team," said Stu Shea, chairman, president and CEO. "As Peraton expands we will be faced with a complex range of new opportunities and challenges across our functions and businesses, and I am confident that our new leaders will be integral to Peraton's success providing highly differentiated national security solutions and technologies to essential government agencies."

About Peraton

Peraton drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator, we are a trusted provider of highly differentiated national security solutions and technologies that keep people safe and secure. Peraton serves as a valued partner to essential government agencies, including the Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, Department of Health and Human Services, and NASA. Every day, our 10,000 employees do the can't be done, solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit Peraton.com/News and follow @PeratonCorp on Twitter for updates.

SOURCE Peraton

Related Links

https://www.peraton.com

