Peraton Appoints Amy Rall as President of its Citizen Security and Public Services Sector

Brings more than 30 years of proven experience in business growth and technology

Joins Peraton after holding executive leadership roles at DMI, Linkware Group, SAIC and Unisys

CEO Stu Shea applauds her experience and know-how in multiple industries

RESTON, Va., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amy Rall has been appointed president of Peraton's Citizen Security and Public Services sector, effective today. In this role, she will have full responsibility for the sector's program performance, financial, and growth objectives. Additionally, she will be charged with aligning the company's strategic technology investment portfolio with the sector's customers' current and future mission requirements.

"She has a great command of the intricacies of the homeland security, federal civilian, and state and local markets..." Post this Amy Rall, president of Peraton's Citizen Security and Public Services sector

"Amy is a recognized and well-respected leader in our industry. She has a great command of the intricacies of the homeland security, federal civilian, and state and local markets and will be a valuable partner to our customers as we support their missions of consequence. We're excited to welcome Amy to the Peraton team." said Stu Shea, Peraton's chairman, president, and chief executive officer.

Amy brings more than 30 years of experience in business growth and technology leadership. Prior to joining Peraton, she was the president of DMI's Public Sector Solutions team where she focused on delivering superior technology, engineering and mission solutions.

Previous roles include CEO of Linkware Group and SVP at SAIC and Unisys. Throughout her career, Amy has provided leadership to IT teams focused on developing mission critical systems that enable integration of key technologies including enterprise IT, biometrics, computer vision, mobile, cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning across the federal government.

Amy earned a bachelor's degree from American University and was the winner of the 2017 FCW Fed 100 award for her work supporting the Department of Homeland Security's mission critical programs.

About Peraton

Peraton is a next-generation national security company that drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted, highly differentiated solutions and technologies that protect our nation and allies from threats across the digital and physical domains. Peraton supports every branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, and we serve as a valued partner to essential government agencies that sustain our way of life. Every day, our employees do the can't be done by solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers.

SOURCE Peraton