Peraton Appoints Constantine Saab to Its Advisory Board

"I'm honored to welcome Constantine to Peraton's Advisory Board," said Stu Shea, Peraton's chairman, president, and CEO. "He is widely respected for his ability to align advanced technologies with mission needs, and as the leading mission capability integrator, his counsel will help Peraton to further drive the outcomes our national security customers need and expect."

Saab earned a master's degree in systems engineering from Virginia Tech and a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Virginia. He is also a graduate of the Harvard Business School's Advanced Management Program (AMP191).

Comprised of a group of proven government, military and industry technology experts, Peraton's Advisory Board provides advice and expertise to the company on its strategic direction.

About Peraton

Peraton is a next-generation national security company that drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted, highly differentiated solutions and technologies that protect our nation and allies from threats across the digital and physical domains. Peraton supports every branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, and we serve as a valued partner to essential government agencies that sustain our way of life. Every day, our employees do the can't be done by solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit Peraton.com to learn how we're safeguarding your peace of mind.

