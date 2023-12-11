Peraton Appoints Ken Sharp as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

  • A transformative leader, he will manage Peraton's external audit and lender relationships.
  • Will also handle all aspects of Peraton's financial planning, accounting, government reporting, and internal auditing functions.
  • Will work with Kavanaugh through the end of the year.

RESTON, Va., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Peraton announced the appointment of Ken Sharp as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective immediately. He succeeds John Kavanaugh, who is retiring from the company. Kavanaugh will remain with Peraton until Dec. 31, 2023, to ensure a smooth transition.

Sharp will report to Peraton's Chairman, President, and CEO, Stu Shea and have executive responsibility for all aspects of Peraton's financial planning, accounting, government reporting, and internal auditing functions. He will also manage Peraton's external audit and lender relationships.  

Speaking about Sharp's appointment, Shea said, "Ken is a well-respected and accomplished leader in our industry. He brings an innovative and forward-leaning mindset that will help support Peraton's aggressive growth and financial goals. My team and I look forward to working with Ken to continue advancing our long-term objectives."

A transformative leader, Ken most recently served as executive vice president and CFO at DXC Technology, a $15B publicly traded global IT services company. There, he led all aspects of the company's worldwide financial operations and mergers and acquisitions.  

Prior to DXC, Ken was CFO of Northrop Grumman's Defense Systems sector. Earlier, he served in senior finance leadership roles at Orbital ATK, Leidos, SAIC, and CSC. Ken began his career as an auditor at Ernst & Young. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from the University of Maryland and an executive MBA from The George Washington University. Ken is also a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves and served in Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm.

Peraton is a next-generation national security company that drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted, highly differentiated solutions and technologies that protect our nation and allies from threats across the digital and physical domains. Peraton supports every branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, and we serve as a valued partner to essential government agencies that sustain our way of life. Every day, our employees do the can't be done by solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit Peraton.com to learn how we're safeguarding your peace of mind. 

