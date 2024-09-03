Peraton Appoints Steve Schorer as Chief Executive Officer

RESTON, Va., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton (the "Company"), a portfolio company of Veritas Capital and next-generation technology provider to government customers announced today that Steve Schorer has been appointed Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and will be joining the Company in this capacity on September 9, 2024. Steve succeeds former Peraton Chairman, President and CEO, Stu Shea, who successfully led Peraton for the last seven years.

"On behalf of Peraton and Veritas, I'd like to thank Stu for his many years of service and leadership at the Company and wish him well in his future endeavors," said Ramzi Musallam, CEO and Managing Partner of Veritas Capital.

Steve is an accomplished executive with over 30 years of experience successfully leading world-class government technology services, defense electronics and aerospace companies. Prior to Peraton, he was the CEO of Alion Science and Technology ("Alion"), a former Veritas portfolio investment and provider of advanced engineering and R&D services to the global defense marketplace, where he led the strategic transformation and dramatic growth of the business that resulted in its successful sale to Huntington Ingalls Industries in 2021. Prior to Alion, Steve served as President of DynCorp International and was instrumental in the early buildout of L-3 Communications as a public company and the exponential growth of DRS Technologies prior to DRS' successful sale to Finmeccanica.

"We are excited to welcome Steve as CEO of Peraton," said Musallam. "His extensive industry expertise and experience leading some of the world's premier government technology services organizations make him the ideal person to drive Peraton's next important phase of growth. We look forward to working closely alongside him as Peraton continues to deliver on its mission to solve the U.S. Government's most complex technology and information challenges."

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead this renowned company as it continues to help safeguard America's interests and transform the world in an era of rapidly evolving challenges," added Steve Schorer. "I look forward to working alongside the talented team at Peraton to develop and deliver solutions to support our customers' most vital missions and to manage their most valued technology assets."

Peraton is a next-generation technology provider to government customers that drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted, highly differentiated solutions and technologies that protect our nation and allies from threats across the digital and physical domains. Peraton supports every branch of the US Armed Forces, and we serve as a valued partner to essential government agencies who sustain our way of life. Every day, our employees do the can't be done by solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers.

Veritas is a longstanding technology investor with over $40 billion of assets under management and a focus on companies operating at the intersection of technology and government. The firm invests in companies that provide critical products, software, and services, primarily technology and technology-enabled solutions, to government and commercial customers worldwide. Veritas seeks to create value by strategically transforming the companies in which it invests through organic and inorganic means. Leveraging technology to make a positive impact across vitally important areas, such as healthcare, education, and national security, is core to the firm. Veritas is a proud steward of national assets, improving the quality of healthcare while reducing cost, advancing our educational system, and protecting our nation and allies.

