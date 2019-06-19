Peraton Awarded $1.8B NASA Space Exploration Network Services and Evolution (SENSE) Contract

HERNDON, Va., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton today announced it has been awarded NASA's Space Exploration Network Services and Evolution (SENSE) contract. The contract has a five year ordering period with a maximum value of $1.8 billion.

SENSE is a follow-on to the Space Communications Network Services contract, led by Peraton in support of the Exploration and Space Communications Projects Division (ESC) at Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC) since 2011. The company will continue to provide full lifecycle communications and tracking services while identifying and implementing architectural improvements to gain efficiencies and optimization. Peraton will also partner with NASA/ESC/GSFC and the NASA community to support their future architectural vision for the next generation of space communications and navigation services.

"Peraton is deeply committed to being NASA's key mission partner and we are honored to be entrusted with this critical capability," said Roger Mason, president, Space, Intelligence and Cyber sector. "For over a decade, NASA has relied on us to deliver critical communications for their highest priority missions – and now with SENSE, to enhance future capabilities for the next generation of integrated, efficient space communications and navigation services."

The Peraton team includes essential mission partners ensuring consistent delivery of superb technical subject matter expertise across the full breadth of SENSE's expanded scope.

Over three decades of mission partnership, Peraton has supported national space and ground programs from launch to on-orbit flight operations. The company's advanced technologies manage distant spacecraft and facilitate vital data exchange while driving efficiencies in the development, operation, and maintenance of some of the most complex mission systems on Earth – and beyond.

About Peraton

Peraton provides innovative, reliable solutions to the nation's most sensitive and mission-critical programs and systems. As a trusted provider of highly differentiated space, intelligence, cyber, defense, homeland security, and communications capabilities, Peraton is a critical partner to the Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, and select federal agencies and commercial entities. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, the company employs more than 3,000 people across the U.S. and Canada.

SOURCE Peraton

Related Links

https://www.peraton.com

