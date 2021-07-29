Peraton Awarded $130 Million Contract to Accelerate DoD Benefit Determination and Delivery

CHANTILLY, Va., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton has received a contract award to support the Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC) in its effort to modernize computer applications that help assess entitlements for more than 40 million service members, retirees, family members and other beneficiaries. Representing new work for the company, the contract is worth up to $130 million over five years.

Under the Entitlements and Benefits Application Modernization and Sustainment program, Peraton will work with DMDC to update a portfolio of nearly 100 applications that support real-time determination of eligibility for U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) benefits, including medical, dental, life insurance, education, and commissary programs. The program also will enable on-base recreational activities and Exchange access.

"Peraton's history of scaling complex programs for DMDC minimizes the learning curve for this program and will provide service members and their dependents with a fast, secure way to obtain the benefits they deserve," said Jeffrey Bohling, president, Defense Solutions sector.

The benefit determination and delivery program represents another anchor agreement between Peraton and DMDC. The company has supported DMDC since the 1980s and is currently engaged with several other mission-essential DMDC programs, including: Worldwide COTS Hardware, Software, Maintenance & Integration Services II; Synchronized Predeployment and Operational Tracker – Enterprise Suite; Enterprise Information Technology Services; and Interoperability Technology and Program Services (ITPS) Blanket Purchase Agreement.



The application modernization work will be performed primarily in Seaside, California and Alexandria, Virginia.

Peraton drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted and highly differentiated national security solutions and technologies that keep people safe and secure. Peraton serves as a valued partner to essential government agencies across the intelligence, space, cyber, defense, civilian, health, and state and local markets. Every day, our 22,000 employees do the can't be done, solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit Peraton.com/News and follow Peraton on LinkedIn for news and updates.

